ASU junior Remy Martin collects Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors

ASU junior Remy Martin is the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week for averaging 23.0 points on 67% shooting and 3.5 assists as the Sun Devils swept the Bay Area schools. ASU is on a five-game winning streak -- the sixth-longest among major conference programs nationally and longest for the program since Feb. 2009. The award is Martin's second of the season joining Utah's Timmy Allen, Oregon's Chris Duarte and Washington State's CJ Elleby.

Scroll to continue with content Ad