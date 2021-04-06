Multiple trash cans thrown onto field during Astros road game

If you thought loud boos and cheers for hit batters would be the extent of the jeering the Houston Astros experience this year, 16 months after the team's cheating in 2017 came to light, the team's second road series of the season had quite a surprise for you.

During a visit to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, the Astros' game had to be paused not once, but twice due to fans throwing trash cans, one inflatable and one real, onto the field.

First came the inflatable one:

Angels fans throwing an inflatable trash can on the field. #WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/AE7Y8nkRbg — Justin Groc (@jgroc) April 6, 2021

And then one with water bottles and beer cans spilling out:

THEY DID IT AGAIN LMAOOO. The way the game just stopped and it cut to the tipped trash can killed me pic.twitter.com/amjEeZm4c0 — Gabe (@PIayoffTanaka) April 6, 2021

Alternate angles for each trash can toss can be seen here and here. It appears a Los Angeles Dodgers fan was responsible for the inflatable trash can, while a fan in red pushed the real one.

After the second can, Angel Stadium staff apparently decided one more would mean things had officially gotten out of hand.

Security is posted up there now to make sure it doesn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/lxOOShmhIb — Sam (@sam_berns97) April 6, 2021

The end of the game later added injury to insult for the Astros, as the team allowed four runs in the eighth inning to blow a 5-3 lead. It was Houston's first loss of the season.

You have to imagine this won't be the last time a trash can appears on the field while the Astros are playing. It definitely won't be the last time they are heard, as the banging of trash can lids has become a recurring sound from road fans who remain very aware of what the 2017 Astros were doing behind their dugout on their way to a World Series championship.

Just wait until the team visits Dodger Stadium and Yankee Stadium this year.

