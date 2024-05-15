Astoria softball secures solo league title

Monday was a successful day for local softball and baseball teams. The day saw league titles being clinched and a walk-off victory.

Astoria softball alone at the top

After clinching at least a share of the Cowapa League crown on Friday, Astoria High School softball set out for more.

And they got it.

The team accomplished their goal of a solo league title with an 8-4 victory on Monday over Scappoose. With the win, Astoria finished alone at the top of the league with a 10-2 record. After tying with St. Helens last year, the Fishermen one-upped their two rivals, leaving no doubt who the best team was.

Behind 11 hits and solid pitching, the Fishermen spoiled Scappoose’s Senior Night and sent the Indians tumbling to third place. Freshman Hailey Svensen continued her breakout freshman season with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. Scappoose fought back to take a 3-2 lead after two innings, but the Fishermen scored three runs in the third and three runs in the seventh to put the game on ice.

Kya Lindell and Shelby Bruney joined Svensen with multihit games in the victory.

Knappa baseball wraps up league play

The Knappa High School boys clinched the league title in Monday’s win over Nestucca. The Loggers entered Monday with a three game lead over St. Paul and needing to win one game to clinch league outright.

The Loggers got six perfect innings from Jaxon Dietrichs and Kutter Ball to shut down the Bobcats. Dietrichs went 3 2/3 innings, retiring all 11 batters he faced, then Ball followed suit, retiring all eight of his, leading Knappa to a 10-0 victory.

Knappa scored four runs in the first inning and four runs in the fifth to put the game away. Jude Miller, Treven Moreland and Karson Casper all had multiple hits for the Loggers.

Halsen leads Seaside into next season

Monday was a great way for Seaside baseball to end their season.

Though the Seagulls finished with just a 3-9 league record and 7-15 overall, there’s signs the rebuilding year was a success and the future will be bright.

Hayden Halsen capped off his freshman campaign with his best start of the year. He went seven innings, allowing just five hits, striking out eight and allowing just one unearned run in his team's 2-1 victory over St. Helens on Monday. Halsen solidified himself as the ace for next season and the Seagulls showed they will be a factor in the Cowapa League for years to come.

Knappa girls walk it off

Right down the road from the boys game was a classic softball matchup between Nestucca and Knappa.

This was a back-and-forth contest that saw the Loggers win in the bottom of the seventh inning on a single by Kiya Roe. The teams combined for 28 hits and 23 runs in Knappa’s 12-11 victory.

The Loggers trailed 11-6 going into the sixth inning and rallied to score five over the next two. Ayla Burnett, Taylor Pass, Mylie Lempea, Roe and Aubrey Rusinovich all had multihit games for the Loggers in their win.