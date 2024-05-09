Aston Villa 'have made small steps in the right direction'

[Getty Images]

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Villa have made small steps in the right direction.

"If they make Champions League football by finishing fourth then they will surely invest in the summer, they are a little light for where they want to get to at the moment.

"It has been a great campaign but they have come up short against a great team tonight."

Aston Villa captain Rachel Corsie added: "It just probably wasn't quite good enough. They will feel that the most, they have set their own standards this season.

"A lot of the players on the the pitch have played a lot of minutes. That is not an excuse, it is just a reality. You could see how tired they were at the end.

"Maybe it was a little naive to be expansive and go for it straight off the bat. You don't want to give a goal away early in a game you are already two behind in.

"In that final third it just wasn't quite good enough. They will be really, really disappointed. At the same time they have had a fantastic season and they have two games still to go, they will want to finish on the right note.

"I'm sure the manager will pick them up. They will get home, look after themselves and each other over the next few days and they are going to have to find a way to turn up at the weekend."