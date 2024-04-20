Aspen native Charlie Williams transfers to CU Buffs

The following two weekends will be huge for the Colorado football program as the Buffs will welcome a host of high school and transfer portal talents. On Friday, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff got the weekend off right, landing the commitment of UNLV transfer tight end Charlie Williams.

Williams played high school football at the prestigious IMG Academy before spending his freshman season with the Rebels last fall. His commitment to CU represents a type of homecoming for Williams, who was born in Aspen before finishing his prep career in Florida.

The Buffaloes also represent an opportunity for Williams to see some playing time. Colorado is currently unsettled at the tight end position after losing possible starter Chamon Metayer to the transfer portal.

Williams will join a crowded but inexperienced group of Colorado tight ends that includes Brady Kopetz, converted defensive lineman Sav’ell Smalls, the currently injured Louis Passarello, Antonio Posadas and Morgan Pearson. Fellow Colorado native and Ohio State transfer Sam Hart recently gave his commitment to the Buffs as well.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire