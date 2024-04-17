Chamon Metayer re-enters transfer portal months after committing to Colorado

For the second offseason, a top-rated transfer tight end has re-entered the portal just months after committing to head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

Last spring, it was Seydou Traore. This spring, it’s Chamon Metayer.

Metayer transferred from Cincinnati to play for Coach Prime in Boulder on Dec. 10. But after only 10 spring football practices, the 6-foot-5 tight end has decided Colorado to make another move, per multiple reports.

In his final season at Cincinnati, Metayer enjoyed a breakout year, catching 23 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. The former Bearcat then became a much-needed transfer portal pickup for the Buffs, who had watched starting TE Michael Harrison enter the portal.

One day before Metayer’s re-entry into the portal, Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartalone shared this quote with local media:

Just yesterday, Colorado TE coach Bret Bartolone said when asked if he expects turnover in his room, "You never know. I don't anticipate any but if that were the case, then it's next man up." A day later, his top tight end is in the portal. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) April 17, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire