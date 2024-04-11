Ashtyn Davis agrees to re-sign with Jets

The Jets are retaining one of their own free agents.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is re-signing safety Ashtyn Davis.

A third-round pick in 2020, Davis has been a heavy contributor on special teams over the last two seasons. He was on the field for 82 percent of the unit's snaps in 2023.

Davis has started 21 games in his career, including 10 in 2021. But despite playing just 19 percent of New York’s defensive snaps in 2023, he registered a career-high three interceptions and eight passes defensed.

He has six interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 54 games.

Garafolo noted Davis had received some interest from other teams, but elected to stay with the Jets to play under head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.