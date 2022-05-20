Arthur Smith: ‘Any good team knows how to rebuild every year’

The Atlanta Falcons’ salary cap issues have hindered the team for the past few seasons. This has led to a debate among fans as to whether or not the Falcons should be intentionally losing games in order to secure better draft position.

However, this isn’t an idea that most coaches can get behind for a variety of different reasons. Plus, just because you have a high draft pick doesn’t mean you’re going to select the right player. Scouting is hit or miss and no one gets it right every time.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked about tanking and didn’t hold back his feelings on the subject.

“This is a waste of your time and my time if you want to talk about [2023],” Smith told The Athletic. “It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard — that a team would try to not win football games. If you don’t, there are going to be consequences.”

The very concept of tanking threatens the integrity of the game. Intentionally losing would be counterproductive for coaches who are trying to change the culture — as with the Brian Flores case in Miami — and it could hinder player growth as standards slip.

Smith also pointed out that things have changed in the NFL and how the value placed on first-round picks has dropped significantly.

“That is not the same NFL as today,” Smith stated. “Back then, people would’ve given their firstborn before they gave their picks away. People are still going off old narratives, and it’s comical. Any good team knows how to rebuild every year.”

Look no further than the current Super Bowl champions and the draft capital they’ve given up to acquire the level of talent they have. Ultimately, there are multiple paths to success in the NFL, and the Falcons must carve their own.

