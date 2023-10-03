Arsenal vs Lens: How to watch live, stream link, team news, lineups

Arsenal can seize control of UEFA Champions League Group B by beating Lens at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The North Londoners pounded PSV Eindhoven in the group stage opener and a draw between Sevilla and Lens means Arsenal will be a minimum of four points clear of third with a win.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, predictions, schedule ]

Arsenal had a feel-good away pounding of Bournemouth at the weekend and hasn't lost a meaningful game since a May 20 loss at Nottingham Forest which could just as well be argued meaningless given the low stakes on the table.

Can the good vibes keep rolling at home? It would not be a surprise.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Lens is struggling this season, just above the bottom three with seven points from its first seven matches in Ligue 1. But they drew 1-1 at Sevilla and then won a pair of league games.

Sales of Lois Openda and Seko Fofana were an obstacle but now, perhaps, the French side has adjusted to their new team.

Arsenal vs Lens: How to watch live, stream, updates

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Arsenal lineup





Tomi at the back

Trossard on the wing

Jesus leads the line



Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/vTVZ5HxfBL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 3, 2023

Lens lineup