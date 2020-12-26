Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Chelsea in a tantalising London derby in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Mikel Arteta’s side are desperately trying to haul themselves from the jaws of turmoil, having now failed to win a domestic game since 1 November. That torrid run of results has left the Gunners languishing in 15th, just three points clear of the relegation zone, and an emphatic 4-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final will only have drained Arsenal even further of their confidence. Their greatest issue lies in attack, having scored just 12 goals in 14 league games, and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still recovering from a calf injury as pressure grows on their beleaguered manager.

Chelsea, meanwhile, recovered from consecutive defeats against Everton and Wolves respectively with a resounding 3-0 victory against West Ham last weekend. Frank Lampard’s side are six points adrift of leaders Liverpool and Thiago Silva has solidified what was previously a very vulnerable defence. The Blues will hope to coax some goalscoring form from Timo Werner, though, whose wasteful finishing has become worryingly commonplace during the £53m forward’s goal drought. Follow all the action live below: