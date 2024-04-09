Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news and confirmed line-ups as Jude Bellingham starts

Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie this evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are hoping to inflict some revenge on City who defeated them in the semi-finals of this competition last season. Following a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, City romped to a 4-0 win at the Etihad to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Ancelotti, who will take charge of his 200th Champions League match as a coach, will know that a better result is needed in his team’s home leg if they hope to depose the current European champions though Madrid have only won one of the previous six clashes between the two teams.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s men have claimed victory in four of those contests and will be quietly confident of progressing to the next round. However, City have been burned by Los Blancos before. They won the first leg of the team’s 2022 Champions League semi-final 4-3 only for Madrid to eliminate them from the competition with a 3-1 second leg victory in Spain. Like last season, a positive result tonight will be to stay in touch with Madrid’s goal scoring abilities ahead of next week’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

Real Madrid vs Man City

Man City finished top of Group G in this season’s Champions League before beating Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, also won every game in the group stage, finishing eight points clear at the top of Group C before overcoming Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Real Madrid vs Man City

The Spanish side have won 16 of their 19 Champions League quarter-finals – including the last 11 – but face opponents whose 10-game winning run in the competition started with that second-leg success last season.

Can City beat Real once again but this time away from home?

Real Madrid granted wish to close Bernabeu roof for Manchester City quarter-final

Real Madrid have been granted permission to close the Bernabeu roof for the visit of Champions League holders Manchester City in the first leg of their quarter-final tie tonight.

The 14-time European champions wanted to close the new retractable roof in order to raise the atmosphere when taking on Pep Guardiola’s side, who defeated Madrid in last season’s semi-finals.

The iconic Bernabeu stadium in the Spanish capital has been developed in recent years and Real also received permission to close the roof for the second leg of their last-16 tie against RB Leipzig last month.

Real Madrid granted wish to close Bernabeu roof for Manchester City quarter-final

Real Madrid vs Man City

For the third season in a row Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the latter stages of the Champions League in what will be the sides’ fifth knockout tie in nine seasons.

Madrid ousted City in the semi-finals on their way to a 14th European Cup victory in 2021/22 but Pep Guardiola’s side took their revenge at the same stage last season.

A 4-0 second-leg win in Manchester – Madrid’s record Champions League defeat – earned a place in the final, where City overcame Inter Milan to claim the trophy for the first time.

De Bruyne to start?

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start for Manchester Coty but his presence in the side is not certain.

The Belgian playmaker became the 18th City player to reach 100 goals for the club last weekend with a brace against Crystal Palace and he became the first midfielder to achieve that milestone since club legend Colin Bell 53 years ago.

However, Phil Foden has been in exceptional form through the middle and could start ahead off the 32-year-old.

Guardiola on winning Champions League with Man City

In the build up to this game Pep Guardiola took the time to speak with journalists about what it was like for Manchester City to win the Champions League for the first time last season.

“First I would say as a club there was a sense of relief,” he revealed at his pre-match press conference, “We made a lot of good things but always in the press conferences it was ‘you arrived seven years ago but you didn’t win the Champions League, you have to win the Champions League otherwise you would not complete [the job]’.

“Always I tried to reject it because this competition is so difficult. I would say we are a little bit more than one decade flying in Europe. Before we did not fly in Europe.

“Now we are a club who face this type of competition with the best teams of the world. But it is no more than one decade and a decade is not enough. Even now, to compete again, is experience for the future of our club. People say ‘once we have won it, it’s done’ No. Absolutely not.

“It’s not like elite clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, for example, the big, big clubs who for 40, 50, 60, 70 years play in this competition.

“We are, in terms of history, new, but we have a sense of ‘okay, we did it’. And of course if we did it once, we can do it again.”

The Champions League’s two defining managers with contrasting approaches to success

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti may be the Champions League’s two defining managers of the 21st century. They were schooled by arguably the two most influential of the previous two decades. There the similarities might end.

Guardiola rarely passes up an opportunity to pledge his allegiance to Johan Cruyff, to underline his enduring gratitude to his mentor. Ancelotti is the Arrigo Sacchi disciple who became the antithesis of Sacchi. Having begun his coaching career with an unswerving belief in 4-4-2, he evolved into an amiable man-manager. One theory is that he ended up more like his former Roma coach Niels Liedholm than Sacchi, the rigid revolutionary.

None of which means Ancelotti is merely a raised eyebrow with an uncanny habit of winning the European Cup. A light touch can disguise the input he has, but Guardiola recognises it. “You don’t know how difficult it is to be a good manager,” he said. “A coach is only a tactics man, the manager has to be stable and manage players in good times and bad times.”

The Champions League’s two defining managers with contrasting approaches to success

Real Madrid ‘confident’ despite last season’s result

Carlo Ancelotti insists his Real Madrid team are confident going into tonight’s match and claims that they have learned from last year’s Champions League semi-final which saw Man City run away with the tie in the second leg.

“We didn’t play with courage and personality, which are fundamental aspects in this kind of game,” said Ancelotti of that 4-0 defeat, “We lacked that in the second leg.

“They put a lot of pressure on us up front and we didn’t find alternative solutions. We want to avoid these things in this tie. I’m confident we’re going to give our best. We have the quality to compete.

“We expect to be superior in some aspects and they will be superior in others.”

No surpries in Real’s squad

Real Madrid named their squad for tonight’s match against Man City and it’s a very strong one.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger are all set to feature though Thibaut Courtois, who is sidelined with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba, who has a knee injury, miss out.

Ancelotti calls Guardiola ‘a great coach'

Of course with games of this magnitude it’s only right that both managers are put under the microscope and asked about the other.

In Carlo Ancelotti’s case he called Pep Guardiola ‘a great coach’ but is more focused on what his own team and club think about him rather than the opinion of the Man City boss.

Ancelotti said: “Guardiola is a great coach, I don’t care much about what they think of me. I care what my club thinks but Guardiola is a great coach and there’s no doubt about that.”

Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Man City clash

Carlo Ancelotti was asked how he was feeling ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final tie and told the media he was ‘nervous’ thinking about victory and defeat.

“Yes, very nervous. The hours before a match are a time when you have to suffer,” said the Real Madrid coach, “I was thinking the other day that defeat is suffering and victory is happiness, but it’s not that way. Victory is relief.

“It’s happiness if you win trophies, but an isolated victory is a relief. You’re calmer and happier the days after, but suffering is part of your job.

“It’s what keeps you alive. It’s fuel for me.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham

Real Madrid will have Jude Bellingham available to feature against Manchester City with the England midfielder being a revelation for the Spanish giants this season.

Bellingham has scored 20 goals across all competitions and his manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "He’s having a very good season in the penalty box.

"He’s physically very strong and he’s helping us a lot in the defensive aspects and up front, to create space and provide movement. He’s very mature. He’s only 20 years old but he’s very professional, very serious and humble."

New football regulator could help foreign state ownership of Premier League clubs

The independent football regulator may have the effect of facilitating state ownership of clubs, due to a clause in the bill that activist groups believe contradicts the core aim of ensuring “the long-term sustainability and resilience of English football”.

It could even see the planned body obliged to consult with the UK government in situations where state entities seek to buy clubs, potentially undermining the very independence of the regulator. The Independent has been told the prospect has raised further concerns about the regulator within some Premier League clubs as well as the wider football pyramid.

New football regulator could help foreign state ownership of Premier League clubs

Man City are favourites to win Champions League

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Nielsen’s Gracenote, using the Euro Club Index has assessed the chances of each team remaining in the Champions League to see who is the favourite to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Gleave said: “The Champions League quarter-final draw has produced four closely-matched ties with no team given more than 59% chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

“Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the favourites to go through according to our Euro Club Index.

“The odds suggest one or two ‘surprise’ semi-finalists. Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League with a 31% chance of doing so, despite being drawn against the second best team in the competition for this round.

“Arsenal are fifth favourites because they will have to face the winners of City vs Real in the semi-finals and both are ranked above them on our Euro Club Index.”

City without Walker and Ake

Manchester City will need to make do without defenders Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker who have not made the trip to Spain with the rest of the squad.

Both players are out through injury and will not be fit to play. Josko Gvardiol has travelled but is a doubt after going off at half-time in the 4-2 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger preparing to stop Haaland again

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is preparing for a match-up with Erling Haaland after keeping the prolific forward quiet during Real Madrid’s clashes with Man City last season.

Last year Rudiger played the first leg in Spain but did not start in Manchester where City scored four of their five goals.

"[The first leg] was a good game and we stopped Haaland getting passes," Rudiger said, "The coach didn’t apologise [for dropping me] and doesn’t need to, I accept it, even though it was hard to accept.

"Now for this game the plan is to try and control dangerous players like Phil Foden, [Kevin] de Bruyne and, of course, Haaland."

How Real Madrid rivalry came to define Man City’s ascent to Europe’s best

A couple of years after their then chief executive Garry Cook had said Manchester City were on course to become “the biggest and best club in the world”, the scoreline suggested he had a point. It was September 2012, a year after Cook had resigned, and City’s second Champions League campaign was off to a spectacular start. With five minutes to go of their opening game, Aleksandar Kolarov scored with a free kick to put them 2-1 up. Against Real Madrid. At the Bernabeu.

Then came the comeback, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. It would not be the last injury-time goal City conceded in the Bernabeu but it was an illustration of Real’s ability to strike back on behalf of the established order. City didn’t win a game in that Champions League campaign, propping up their group. Real got to their semi-finals; even that was scarcely a success by their standards.

As they return to the Spanish capital for a sixth visit in a dozen years, City have eight wins already in this season’s competition, 10 in a row since drawing at the Bernabeu last year. For all Cook’s bravado and City’s silverware, many would still anoint Real the world’s biggest club. Yet City’s treble last year gave them a claim to be the best team. But for the fact they were drawn against each other, they would probably be the two favourites now; even before then, each felt the likeliest side to stop the other.

How Real Madrid rivalry came to define Manchester City’s ascent to Europe’s best

Guardiola convinced Real Madrid are out for revenge

Manchester City stormed to a 5-1 aggregate win when these teams met in the Champions League semi-finals last season in a result that Pep Guardiola believes will inspire tonight’s hosts to get revenge on the reigning European champions.

“It is very difficult for the same thing to happen again,” Guardiola said, “Beating Real Madrid twice in a row is impossible. They have learned and will want revenge. They have pride.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mental strength needed for Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his side show more mental strength than they did when these two teams met last season. The first leg was played in Spain and a close game ended 1-1 setting up a potentially thrilling match at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Man City romped to a 4-0 win with Real wilting in Manchester.

“We played without courage, without personality,” said Ancelotti when speaking about that result, “Courage and personality are fundamental in this type of game, we lacked them in the second leg.

“The important thing is to be at our best, the mental aspect is very important.”

Who will start in goal for Manchester City?

With first choice goalkeeper Ederson back fit following injury, Pep Guardiola needs to make a decision on who will start in between the sticks for Manchester City tonight.

The Brazil international has not played since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 10th March so Guardiola may be tempted to stick with deputy Stefan Ortega who has kept two clean sheets from the last four matches.

“I have to think about it. He [Ederson] feels good,” said Guardiola, “Now I have to decide if a lack of rhythm for that match, I have to decide, but we are really pleased with the [performance] from Stefan Ortega. He is an exceptional keeper.”

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction

It will be difficult for Manchester City to play at the Bernabeu and control the game like Pep Guardiola prefers his team to do.

Even if they achieve more possession, Real Madrid have pace in abundance for the counter-attack and will certainly cause problems for City’s defence.

Home support for the Spaniards will play its part as well so anything other than a heavy defeat will keep Guardiola’s men in the contest ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Expect City to use last year’s clash at this ground as the gameplan for tonight which should bring about a similar result.

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.

Predicted line-ups and latest odds

Predicted line-ups for tonight’s clash at the Bernabeu:

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Latest odds:

Real Madrid to win 17/10

Draw 15/8

Manchester City to win 5/4

Early team news

Real Madrid will be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is on the long-term sidelined list with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba who has a knee injury.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni go into the game knowing another yellow card will see them suspended for the second leg.

Guardiola chose not to risk Josko Gvardiol for the match against Crystal Palace, and he could return for the game against Real, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake injured.

Ederson might also have recovered in time to start, having been on the bench at the weekend, but Stefan Ortega continued between the posts.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kicks off at 8 pm BST (9 pm CEST) on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, and subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery + app and website.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Champions League action. It’s time for the quarter-finals and we’ve got a blockbuster fixture on our hands as Real Madrid host Manchester City.

The champions of England take on the current La Liga leaders in the first leg of this last-eight tie with City travelling to the Bernabeu tonight.

This is the third time in as many seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have faced Real Madrid with both clubs besting the other on one occasion each so far.

City know a positive showing is crucial for their chances of reaching the next round so Guardiola will likely field a strong team that could possibly triumph in Spain.

We’ll have the latest team news, line-ups and updates from the match so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.