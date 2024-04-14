Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will hope to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners’ overtook Liverpool thanks to a 3-0 win over Brighton away from home but only have the buffer of a superior goal difference meaning they cannot afford to drop points. The Reds play Crystal Palace earlier in the day and could jump ahead of Mikel Arteta’s team who will be focused on their own gameplan against a tricky Aston Villa side.

Villa come into the match locked in a tight battle for fourth place with Tottenham. Spurs moved ahead of Unai Emery’s midlands side after they drew with Brentford but have a tougher run into the end of the season. If Villa can take points away from the Gunners this afternoon they will be well placed to challenge for the Champions League over the remaining fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips for Arsenal vs Villa here.

When is it?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 14 April 2024 at the Emirates.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sport Main Event with coverage beginning at 4pm. Subscribers can stream via the SkyGo app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Mikel Arteta said his side had some fitness issues following the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, but was hopeful Jurrien Timber would be the only member of his squad who is unavailable.

Villa will be without the suspended Douglas Luiz, who picked up his 10th booking of the season and will miss the next two games. Clement Lenglet missed the game against Lille with a “small” injury and joined Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey on the absence list.

Predicted line ups

Arsenal XI: Raya: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Rogers; McGinn; Watkins

Odds

Arsenal - 2/9

Draw - 4/1

Aston Villa - 8/1

Full odds here.

Prediction

Home advantage will play a crucial role for Arsenal who will be well aware that dropping points against a strong Aston Villa team could mean they lose the Premier League title. With a Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich on the horizon Mikel Arteta could be tempted to make changes to his starting XI but he should priortise the league and play his key men. It will be a close affair with Villa also having one eye on a European match of their own but the Gunners’ quality will show in the end.

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.