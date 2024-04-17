Arsenal taught ruthless Champions League lesson by Bayern Munich on painful night

Over and out: Arsenal’s Champions League run came to an end in Munich (Getty Images)

In the end, it was Kimmich and not Kane who ended Arsenal’s Champions League dream.

All the worries before this quarter-final had been about the threat Harry Kane would carry, given his incredible record of scoring against the Gunners during his time at Tottenham.

But when the decisive blow was struck, it was Joshua Kimmich who turned out to be Bayern Munich’s hero.

The goal was a hammer blow for Arsenal and the only one of this tight and tense second leg. It always felt like just one would win it and so it proved.

The defeat brings an end to Mikel Arteta’s side’s run in the competition and, when the dust settles, they will be pleased with a quarter-final finish after years in the Champions League wilderness.

The challenge now, though, is to not let a second defeat on the spin lead to their Premier League title charge this season ending early.

Joshua Kimmich knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Ruthless Bayern punish Arsenal

For so much of this second leg, Arsenal had defended well in the cauldron of the Allianz Arena.

Then, in a flash, Bayern hit them with a goal that ended up being the difference between these two sides. Leroy Sane had been quiet most of the night, but the one time he got in, he made Arsenal pay.

His cross made it all the way to the other side and Raphael Guerreiro’s picked up the pieces.

The Gunners could not reset in time and, when the cross came in, they were ball watching as Kimmich stormed in unmarked to head home.

It was a reminder that, at this level, one momentary lapse in concentration can kill you off at any time.

Tomiyasu justifies selection

Deciding who would play at left-back was always going to be Arteta’s biggest decision.

Jakub Kiwior struggled in the first leg, so much so he was hooked at half-time, while Oleksandr Zinchenko had a shaky second-half against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu always felt like the best call, especially given his opposite number would be Sane and the German winger likes to cut inside. The concern was, how fit was Tomiyasu? Before tonight, the Japan international had not started for Arsenal since December 2.

He rose to the occasion here in Munich, though, and by and large he was able to keep Sane quiet.

Tomiyasu was helped in part by Gabriel Martinelli, who was clearly tasked with sprinting back and doubling up on Sane whenever Bayern broke.

After the trouble Sane caused the Gunners in the first leg, it was the right call by Arteta and one he will feel vindicated making.

Jorginho impressed in midfield

One of the few players not lacking in experience at this level is Jorginho and the 32-year-old showed tonight just why he is so important to this Arsenal squad.

This was a night for calm heads and Jorginho offered just that and he was unlucky to come off midway through the half.

Playing at the base of midfield, the Italian was able to run the show and his passing was crucial in helping Arsenal get up the pitch.

Jorginho can tend to struggle in games like this, with his lack of athleticism often his undoing, but he was helped by Declan Rice.

The England star was not as far forward as he always is and his added muscle ensured Arsenal got a foothold in the game.

Jorginho is into the final few months of his contract at Arsenal, but performances like this one underlined why they would be wise to keep him. You can’t put a price on his experience.