Arsenal look certain to come second but it feels a matter of time until they win the title

Arsenal have already made club history this season – never before have an Arsenal side won 27 Premier League matches in a single campaign - Getty Images/David Price

So near, yet so far? Arsenal have been within touching distance of greatness and yet it seems all but certain they could not quite seize it in their grasp. Mikel Arteta’s side, like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool before them, have pushed Manchester City as hard as anyone could but are still, surely, going to come up short.

It is difficult to beat perfection and Pep Guardiola’s side are arguably as close as we have seen to that in the English game. They have not lost a game, other than on penalties in the Champions League to Real Madrid, since December 6th. They have lost three league games all season.

No team had been champions of England four years in a row, but that is what City are on the brink of becoming. All they need to do now is beat West Ham at home and there is nothing Arsenal, who host Everton, will be able to do to stop them.

If Arsenal are to come so close and fail then it will hurt and sting, with Mikel Arteta now looking likely to go four seasons without a major trophy (presuming you discount the Community Shield). There will be furrowed brows and sadness will provoke melancholy.

But sport is littered with stories of valiant failure that became the fuel for future success. Arsenal have had a really good season, the best since the glory days of Arsene Wenger in the early 2000s.

They have progressed at the sort of speed we did not think was possible when Arteta took over as manager in December 2019. They could have won the title this season, and there is no disgrace in coming up short. Not against the beast that is Manchester City and the genius that is Guardiola.

There will be a temptation to poke some fun at Arsenal, to suggest they have choked and they will not get a better chance than this to become champions again. That the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United will be better next season. That the competition will be even more severe. This has been a huge chance but that does not mean they will not get another one.

If they do come up just short – as seems increasingly likely – they can learn from this and come back even stronger. If they can add another striker and more reliable source of goals to lead the line in the summer, they could well be back in this position again next year.

If they can find another midfield player and possibly a world class goalkeeper, this is not going to be the end of Arteta’s title winning journey. It will merely be a bump in the road on the way to their final destination.

Arsenal's goalkeeping situation has been a topic of discussion this season with David Raya (right) arrival challenging Aaron Ramsdale's position - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title more than once, but they also won one too and ended their own long wait to be crowned champions again.

They are the side that provided the bump in the road for City’s history makers, a team who write new chapters in their story of enduring, persistent triumph with the ease of a best selling fiction writer penning another novel.

They are the script writers of their generation and the story is becoming an all too familiar one. The Premier League clubs play 38 games and Manchester City win the title.

Those of us who think that is bad for English football, that City’s ability to hoover up domestic trophies like a Henry vacuum cleaner is damaging the Premier League’s claim to be the most exciting and competitive league in the world, have wanted Arsenal to win their first Premier League crown for 20 years.

For all the talk of the Big Six in England (which has perhaps turned into eight with Aston Villa and Newcastle snapping at their heels) is it now just a case of the Big One? An Etihad coronation on Sunday will make it feel like Manchester City and then the rest.

The message from Arteta will be that it isn’t over, but presuming they do finish second then they can head for the summer break with their heads held high and, if they have the right mentality, with renewed inspiration and hope that the long wait to be champions is almost over.

Arsenal were accused of bottling it a year ago but nothing could be further from the case this time around. Arsenal have not let themselves down or their supporters. They are probably going to finish two points behind the best side the Premier League has seen. It is agonising to come so close and fail but they can go again.

Arsenal have improved every season since Arteta arrived. They can do so once more, even if the final step is always the hardest to make.

But still, maybe it’s not quite over yet. For those of you old enough to remember, Arsenal’s most famous title triumph came on the final day when they went to Liverpool needing to win by two goals and did. It could still happen this time – but if it doesn’t it feels like that success may not be all that far away.

