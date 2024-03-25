Arsenal injury update: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel latest news and return dates

Arsenal are assessing Bukayo Saka ahead of their huge Premier League title showdown against Manchester City on Sunday.

The winger pulled out of the England squad who lost to Brazil on Saturday night and will play no part in their friendly against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday evening. He has returned to the club for treatment on a minor muscle issue.

Gabriel Martinelli had already pulled out of the Brazil squad for that game, likewise defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu, however, played in a behind-closed-doors friendly defeat by QPR last week as they continue to build up their fitness after injury, while Jurrien Timber is also back in full training.

With that in mind, here is your latest update of Arsenal injury news and return dates...

Bukayo Saka

Saka withdrew from the England squad for high-profile Wembley friendlies against Brazil and Belgium on Thursday.

The Three Lions revealed in a statement that the winger had “reported to St George's Park with an injury and was unable to participate in training”.

Saka has returned to Arsenal for treatment and it is understood that he is suffering from a minor muscle issue, with his England exit only a “precaution”.

Potential return date: Unknown - possibly March 31, vs Man City

Jurrien Timber

Dutch defender Timber made his return to first-team training at the end of February having suffered a serious knee injury in the first game of the Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta said there were “not many updates” when asked about his returning stars before the Champions League last-16 second-leg win over Porto, but fresh reports suggest an imminent comeback having made a partial return to training.

Football.London have claimed that there is a chance Timber will be involved against City and, if not, he is tipped to play a role in the final weeks of the season.

Potential return date: Spring 2024

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli

There was some surprise when Brazil called up Arsenal winger Martinelli for their games against England and Spain this month, but he has since withdrawn.

The 22-year-old suffered a cut on his foot in the recent 6-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Arteta remained tight-lipped over Martinelli’s chances of playing before the Champions League encounter with Porto despite describing himself as “pretty positive” before the Brentford game.

Martinelli was spotted on crutches at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beat the Bees late, leaving an element of mystery over his continued absence.

Potential return date: Unknown

Thomas Partey

Partey came off the bench against Sheffield United and Brentford before remaining an unused substitute for the Porto win, after completing his comeback from a thigh injury.

However, he is sitting out Ghana’s latest internationals as the Black Stars lost to Nigeria in a friendly before facing Uganda in Marrakech, Morocco.

The player took that decision to focus on regaining full fitness with Arsenal ahead of the run-in, as opposed to any fresh injury concerns.

Along with Tomiyasu, he played in a heavy behind-closed-doors friendly defeat by QPR on Thursday.

Potential return date: March 31, vs Man City

(Getty Images)

Gabriel

Gabriel joined compatriot Martinelli in withdrawing from the Brazil squad last Monday, replaced by Gleison Bremer of Juventus.

Reports claim that such a move was more precautionary than due to any serious concern, with suggestions that he is dealing with a foot problem.

It remains to be seen if Gabriel’s place for the game against City will be under threat, with more light to be shed on the situation this week.

Potential return date: Unknown