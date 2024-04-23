Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Key stats
Here are the key facts and figures from Arsenal's home win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Arsenal recorded their biggest ever victory against Chelsea across all competitions (5-0), while this was the Blues' heaviest defeat in a London derby since losing 6-0 to Queens Park Rangers in March 1986.
The Gunners have won three London derbies in league this season by five or more goals (5-0 v Crystal Palace, 6-0 v West Ham and 5-0 v Chelsea), the most such victories in a single campaign by a team in English league history.
Chelsea have conceded 57 goals in the Premier League this season - their most in a single campaign in the competition (overtaking their 55 from the 1994-95 and 1996-97 seasons).
Arsenal had 13 shots in the first half and 14 in the second half against Chelsea (27 in total) – indeed, these are now their two highest shot totals in a half of football against them on record in the Premier League (since 2003-04).
Kai Havertz became the first player to score a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League having previously played for them in the competition.
The Blues' starting XI in this game had an average age of 23 years and 169 days - their youngest ever for a Premier League match against Arsenal. In fact, only Leeds United in 1999-2000 (10) have named more starting XI's with an average age under 24 in a Premier League campaign than Chelsea this term (seven).