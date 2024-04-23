Advertisement

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures from Arsenal's home win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday.

  • Arsenal recorded their biggest ever victory against Chelsea across all competitions (5-0), while this was the Blues' heaviest defeat in a London derby since losing 6-0 to Queens Park Rangers in March 1986.

  • The Gunners have won three London derbies in league this season by five or more goals (5-0 v Crystal Palace, 6-0 v West Ham and 5-0 v Chelsea), the most such victories in a single campaign by a team in English league history.

  • Chelsea have conceded 57 goals in the Premier League this season - their most in a single campaign in the competition (overtaking their 55 from the 1994-95 and 1996-97 seasons).

  • Arsenal had 13 shots in the first half and 14 in the second half against Chelsea (27 in total) – indeed, these are now their two highest shot totals in a half of football against them on record in the Premier League (since 2003-04).

  • Kai Havertz became the first player to score a brace against Chelsea in the Premier League having previously played for them in the competition.

  • The Blues' starting XI in this game had an average age of 23 years and 169 days - their youngest ever for a Premier League match against Arsenal. In fact, only Leeds United in 1999-2000 (10) have named more starting XI's with an average age under 24 in a Premier League campaign than Chelsea this term (seven).