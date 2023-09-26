Arrest warrant issued for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson for failure to appear in court

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is facing an arrest warrant in Massachusetts for failure to appear in court on traffic charges, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The warrant stems from a 2021 traffic violation, when Jackson played for the New England Patriots. He was cited for reckless driving and speeding after being pulled over for going more than 100 mph on a road in South Attleboro, Massachusetts. According to ESPN, Jackson had until his court date on Sept. 22 to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour reckless driving course. He reportedly did neither and also failed to show up at Attleboro District Court for his court date, which led to the judge issuing the arrest warrant.

Head coach Brandon Staley met with the media Monday and briefly discussed Jackson's situation, of which the Chargers are fully aware.

"It's a private matter for J.C. and he is working through it," Staley said.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is facing an arrest warrant after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Staley also said that he's not sure if the team will discipline Jackson, but the expectations of him will remain the same regardless.

“He is on our team and we expect him to prepare and practice and continue to improve,” Staley said. “That’s what our expectations are for him.”

Jackson was healthy but inactive for the Chargers' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, which was a surprise. But Staley said that was unrelated to Jackson's current legal situation.

The 27-year-old Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers last season. Thus far, he's failed to live up to it. He was brilliant with the Patriots, but that player hasn't shown up yet in Los Angeles. He missed 12 games in 2022, his first season with the Chargers, due to a ruptured patellar tendon. And when he hasn't been injured, his play has been lackluster.

The Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.