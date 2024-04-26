Around the North: Bengals take big swing drafting Amarius Mims

The Cleveland Browns in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals have made a move to protect their franchise quarterback using their first-round pick on Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims. The Bengals took the offensive tackle with the most upside but also the most risks, as Mims has only started eight games in college with the Bulldogs.

If you’re looking for a ball of clay with ridiculous athleticism and size at offensive tackle, Mims is an exceptional athlete. Cincinnati will have a chance to decide if Mims plays right away or try to develop him with his limited experience at the position.

Keeping Joe Burrow upright has to be the team’s key focus this upcoming year, and this is an excellent place to start. Mims isn’t just a great athlete, he has elite-level size and arm length while possessing great play strength and solid hand placement and usage. Ultimately, this is a good pick for the rival Bengals, who are taking a chance on a player with tremendous upside.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire