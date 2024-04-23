Arne Slot emerges as leading contender to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Arne Slot let Feyenoord to their first Dutch league title in six years last season - Getty Images/Herman Dingler

Liverpool are considering Feyenoord coach Arne Slot as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has become one of the most coveted coaches in Europe, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also interested in the Dutchman.

Now Liverpool’s extended recruitment process has identified the 45-year-old as a possible successor as Klopp prepares for an emotional farewell next month.

No deal is in place yet, but Slot’s name is understood to be high on a shortlist which has been dwindling over recent weeks.

Former Kop favourite Xabi Alonso ruled himself out to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, while the likelihood of Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim moving to Anfield has significantly receded, the club having currently moved on to alternatives.

Slot was pursued by Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but rejected the chance to move to the Premier League and committed his future to Feyenoord. It is felt it is only a matter of time before he joins one of Europe’s top clubs having already turned down a number of opportunities.

Slot rose to prominence after guiding Feyenoord to only their second Eredivisie title success this century last season. Last weekend he added the Dutch Cup to his honours list.

Arne Slot and his methods

Slot's Feyenoord were built on a shoestring but delivered fierce pressing and exciting attacking football

Read more

One of the attractions of Slot is the style of football achieved on a modest budget. A year ago, Slot was being talked about much like Alonso in the Bundesliga in 2024, as Feyenoord took on and beat Ajax and reached the Europa League quarter-finals. A year earlier he led the club to the first Europa Conference League final.

Slot totally shifted perceptions of Feyenoord from a dull, defensive side to one of the most exciting in the Eredivisie. He has been described as a football disciple of Pep Guardiola, with a coaching style similar to Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi. De Zerbi has also been referenced as a contender for the Anfield post.

Liverpool’s recruitment process is being overseen by Michael Edwards, who recently returned as owner Fenway Sports Group football chief executive, with sporting director Richard Hughes. Hughes officially starts in his new role this summer, but will undoubtedly have a huge input in the identity of the next manager.

As an up-and-coming coach whose achievements give the impression he is punching above his club’s financial weight, it is easy to see why Slot has so many admirers at Anfield.

