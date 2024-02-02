Armando Bacot, RJ Davis reveal UNC players-only meeting ahead of Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels didn’t have any time to dwell on a shocking road loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, their first loss in 44 days and first loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year.

UNC will welcome in Duke to add another chapter to the greatest rivalry in college basketball, with the two teams meeting on Saturday in the Dean Dome. And ahead of that game, the Tar Heels hosted a players-only meeting.

Wait, what?

Now, player-only meetings usually don’t mean good things. But in this case, it was to get their mind right and make sure they are focused on the task ahead, ending a two-game losing streak to Duke and avoiding their first ACC losing streak of the season.

“Just talking about the game and what we could’ve done better,” Bacot said Thursday via Inside Carolina. “But we know we’ve got to just flush it in the toilet and prepare for the game on Saturday, because we’re going to be playing a totally different team, and it’s going to be a different atmosphere. It was somewhat tough, because we definitely should’ve won that game and we felt like we just left so much on the table and we wanted to keep the (winning) streak going. But we kind of just soaked it all in on Tuesday (night) and just moved on.”

The meeting occurred right as UNC got back from Atlanta from the loss to the Yellow Jackets. And for RJ Davis, he revealed that it was everyone talking in the meeting to offer thoughts on making sure this one loss doesn’t linger or impact them in a bad way.

When looking back at the game, Bacot even admitted that it was a trap game for the Tar Heels.

“It was definitely a trap game,” Bacot said Thursday. “I think we didn’t come in there with that killer instinct.”

We will know early on Saturday if that meeting helped or if the loss to Georgia Tech is lingering. And if UNC has the chance to put that killer instinct out there, let’s hope they can finish it and get a big win.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire