UNC vs. Duke showdown tabbed Game of the Week in loaded schedule

This Saturday doesn’t just sport any old rivalry game, but instead the greatest rivalry in sports.

The UNC and Duke men’s basketball teams, both ranked and Top 2 in the ACC, will battle each other in Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina is coming off a disappointing loss at Georgia Tech Tuesday night, while Duke is winners of its last three.

RJ Davis, a National Player of the Year candidate, leads a talented, veteran UNC roster with four upperclassmen in the starting lineup. At 17.5 points per game, Kyle Filipowski leads a Duke Starting 5 in which everyone averages double-digits.

With all the fanfare and anticipation ahead of Saturday, it’s no surprise UNC vs. Duke is college basketball correspondent Andy Katz’ Game of the Week.

The Tar Heels are hoping to reverse last year’s fortunes in the rivalry, as they lost by six points or fewer in each matchup. North Carolina led late in the second of two 2023 matchups, only for Duke to respond and send the Tar Heel faithful home dejected.

The Blue Devils are looking to win three straight in the series for the first time since 2018-2020.

Will North Carolina come out angry, eager to prove Tuesday was just a fluke? Will Duke nab another signature win?

Get your popcorn ready, because Saturday night’s about to be a movie.

