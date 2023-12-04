Arkansas’ win over Duke not enough for Hogs to crack AP Top 25
Losses hurt.
The Arkansas basketball team may have emerged from a three-losses-in-four-games funk with Wednesday’s win over Duke at Bud Walton Arena, but damage is damage. When the AP Poll was released on Monday, the Razorbacks were not ranked. They really weren’t even that close.
Arkansas was a de facto No. 36 in the poll, picking up 14 points of worth votes. The Hogs were one point and one spot behind fellow SECer Ole Miss. Alabama and South Carolina joined in the unranked, as did Memphis, which picked up only five points.
The Razorbacks lost to Memphis in-between dropped chances against UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Early-season chaos has been prevalent. Arizona moved up to No. 1 after Purdue lost last week, while the Boilermakers fell to No. 4. Kansas moved from No. 5 to No. 2, Houston from No. 6 to No. 3 and UConn dropped a spot to round out the top five.
Kentucky (16), Tennessee (17) and Texas A&M (21) were the SEC teams ranked.
Arkansas is back in action Monday against Furman. You can see the whole Top 25 below.