Arkansas’ win over Duke not enough for Hogs to crack AP Top 25

Losses hurt.

The Arkansas basketball team may have emerged from a three-losses-in-four-games funk with Wednesday’s win over Duke at Bud Walton Arena, but damage is damage. When the AP Poll was released on Monday, the Razorbacks were not ranked. They really weren’t even that close.

Arkansas was a de facto No. 36 in the poll, picking up 14 points of worth votes. The Hogs were one point and one spot behind fellow SECer Ole Miss. Alabama and South Carolina joined in the unranked, as did Memphis, which picked up only five points.

The Razorbacks lost to Memphis in-between dropped chances against UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Chapel Hill.

Early-season chaos has been prevalent. Arizona moved up to No. 1 after Purdue lost last week, while the Boilermakers fell to No. 4. Kansas moved from No. 5 to No. 2, Houston from No. 6 to No. 3 and UConn dropped a spot to round out the top five.

Kentucky (16), Tennessee (17) and Texas A&M (21) were the SEC teams ranked.

Arkansas is back in action Monday against Furman. You can see the whole Top 25 below.

1. Arizona (previously: 2)

Dec 2, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates a basket against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas (5)

Kansas coach Bill Self looks back at his bench after a play in the second half of Friday’s game against Connecticut inside Allen Fieldhouse.

3. Houston (6)

Dec 1, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars guard Damian Dunn (11) dribbles against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

4. Purdue (1)

Oct 28, 2023; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 81-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

5. UConn (4)

Nov 27, 2023; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) and forward Jaylin Stewart (3) react after a play against the New Hampshire Wildcats in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

6. Baylor (9)

Dec 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dantwan Grimes (12) scores a three point basket against Northwestern State Demons forward Jimel Lane (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

7. Gonzaga (11)

Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players huddle after the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational game against the Southern California Trojans at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8. Marquette (3)

Dec 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) dribbles the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

9. North Carolina (17)

Nov 24, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis calls for a timeout during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

10. Creighton (15)

Dec 3, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and forward Josiah Allick (53) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

11. Florida Atlantic (13)

Nov 26, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls react from the bench after a called foul against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational Championship game at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

12. Texas (16)

Nov 19, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Kadin Shedrick (5) runs up court after a basket during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

13. Colorado State (20)

Colorado State University’s mens basketball team huddle up during a game against CU at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

14. Brigham Young (21)

Dec 1, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami (8)

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) drives to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

16. Kentucky (12)

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) gives a thumbs up to the crowd after the game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

17. Tennessee (10)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) is interviewed during Tennessee Volunteers basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Kns Vols Hoops Mediaday

18. James Madison (22)

James Madison’s Raekwon Horton, left, celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Michigan State during overtime on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

19. Oklahoma (25)

Nov 24, 2023; La Jolla, California, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward John Hugley IV (1) smiles after a basket against the USC Trojans during the first half at LionTree Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

20. Illinois (24)

Nov 10, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

21. Texas A&M (14)

Nov 17, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) is high fives by teammates during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

22. Duke (7)

Nov 24, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

23. Wisconsin (NR)

Dec 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) rebounds the ball against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

24. Clemson (NR)

Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III and Clemson senior guard Chase Hunter (1) talks with media after the game with Boise State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Sunday, November 19, 2023.

25. San Diego State (NR)

Nov 27, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) goes to the basket during the second half against the Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire