Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave joins Colorado’s RB room

Colorado football’s running back room regrouped rather quickly following the unexpected departure of Rashad Amos.

On Thursday, head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs earned the commitment of Arkansas Razorbacks transfer running back Isaiah Augustave, a former four-star prospect who flashed some talent in the SEC last season.

Given only 35 carries as a true freshman, Augustave recorded 202 rushing yards and one touchdown. His best game came in November against Florida International when he broke loose for 101 yards on 14 carries, good for 7.2 yards per rush. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound back then ran for 80 yards against Missouri the following week.

Coming out of Naples High School in Florida, Augustave was ranked as the No. 13 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Augustave comes to Boulder with three years of eligibility remaining.

