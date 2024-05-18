Rashad Amos officially flips commitment from Colorado to Ole Miss

Rashad Amos added another chapter to his busy offseason on Saturday as the multi-time transfer running back officially flipped his commitment from Colorado to Ole Miss.

This marks Amos’ second transfer portal flip in the past few months. After spending last season at Miami-Ohio, he committed to Mississippi State in mid-April before flipping to Colorado about two weeks later.

Amos visited Ole Miss this past week before committing, per On3.

With the RedHawks, Amos rushed for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns on 13 carries in 2023. The Georgia native had spent the prior three seasons at South Carolina, seeing action in only 13 games.

Here’s what Amos wrote on social media regarding his latest flip:

“I’d like to thank everybody for the support. This has not been for the faint hearted. I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have poured into me throughout this process. I really appreciate it. Finding the best fit isn’t a simple task on or off the field. I’ve had a lot to consider thus far. So after speaking on that I would like to decommit from Colorado! Thank you to everyone.”

BREAKING: Former Miami (OH) RB Rashad Amos has Flipped his Transfer Commitment from Colorado to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports Rushed for 1,075 yards & 13 TDs in 2023 Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/jIPPtS1wif pic.twitter.com/dKx3ChRw5F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2024

Colorado’s running back room now features only three scholarship players: Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden, incoming freshman Micah Welch and former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire