Arkansas softball can’t finish sweep of No. 6 LSU in series finale

Sydney Berzon tossed a complete-game shutout, and sixth-ranked LSU blanked No. 8 Arkansas, 1-0, Sunday at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge to salvage the finale of a three-game weekend series in SEC play.

Arkansas (34-13 overall, 13-8 conference) managed just three hits against Berzon (16-7), who totaled six strikeouts for her 16th win.

LSU (36-13, 12-12) scored the game’s only run in the fifth inning off Arkansas starter Reis Beuerlein when Ciara Briggs singled down the left field line with one away to score pinch-runner Maia Townsend from second base.

Briggs (2-for-3) finished with two hits atop the LSU lineup to lead the Tigers. Beuerlein (2-2) suffered the tough luck loss for Arkansas in 4 1/3 innings. She allowed two hits and walked three in her seventh start of the season.

Arkansas’ three hits were all singles — two of which came in the first inning from Reagan Johnson and Nia Carter on balls that didn’t leave the infield. After Lauren Camenzind singled to right in the second inning, the Razorbacks didn’t record a hit for the rest of the afternoon.

Berzon sat down 10 of the last 12 Arkansas batters she faced, lowering her ERA to 1.76 for the season.

SERIES OVERVIEW

It’s hard to be upset at Sunday’s loss given that Arkansas took two of three from an LSU team that was ranked ahead of the Hogs in all but one Top 25 poll this week. LSU was ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA Division I coaches poll this week; by contrast, Arkansas was No. 15. The Razorbacks are sure to move up in the new Top 25 rankings for Week 13.

NEXT UP

Arkansas has one last tune-up in midweek play when it travels to Conway to face Central Arkansas Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT. The Razorbacks will then close the regular season by welcoming Ole Miss to Bogle Park for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire