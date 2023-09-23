Arkansas – LSU: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from the first half

The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) open conference play against the No. 12 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Both teams are on opposite trajectories as the Tigers are hitting their stride but the Hogs are having to regroup after a disappointing loss to BYU last week. Under Sam Pittman, the Hogs are 1-2 against the Tigers, with each of those games being decided by only a field goal.

LSU will be without their starting linebacker Omar Speights for a second consecutive week and Arkansas will be without their star running back Rocket Sanders for the third straight week.

LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr., who spent three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Baton Rouge, will also miss tonight’s game as he underwent successful surgery to remove a brain tumor this week. Both teams will be wearing special No. 3 decals on their helmets tonight as a show of support for Brooks.

“The Boot” is on the line and it should be a very raucous environment inside Tiger Stadium. Follow along below for live drive-by-drive and score-by-score updates from Baton Rouge.

