New Arkansas guard Johnell Davis declines G League Invitation

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis will be a Razorbacks guard longer than a week, at least.

The Florida Atlantic transfer, largely considered one of the top five players in the transfer portal this offseason, committed to Arkansas earlier in the week. Shortly thereafter, Davis received an invitation to attend the G League Elite Camp ahead of the NBA Draft.

He declined.

Because Davis is also not participating in the NBA Draft Combine later in te week, it appears signs point to his playing for the Razorbacks and first-year coach John Calipari in the 2024-25 season. That said, Davis is scheduled to have workouts with various NBA teams throughout May, meaning he may impress enough to hear his name called on draft day.

For now, Davis projected at about the same place as Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile. Brazile played two seasons with the Razorbacks, entered the draft in March, entered the transfer portal last week and his ultimate destination will be who knows where. Brazile was once considered a first-round player, but injuries and poor play this past season sent his stock downward sharply.

Davis averaged more than 18 points and six rebounds a game for FAU over the winter. His commitment to Arkansas from the portal was the Razorbacks’ third such, joining Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo and Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire