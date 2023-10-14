Arkansas football can't finish comeback bid against Alabama as offensive slumps prove costly

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At least the road trip is over.

Arkansas football wrapped up its four-game stretch away from Fayetteville with a fifth-straight loss Saturday, falling to No. 11 Alabama 24-21. The Crimson Tide rattled off 24 unanswered points after going behind early and fended off an inspired comeback bid by the Razorbacks.

Here are four observations from another Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC) loss, this time to Alabama (6-1, 4-0).

Offensive slumps prove costly

The second quarter was a rough watch for Arkansas fans. The Razorbacks mustered just 10 total yards of offense and watched Alabama turn a six-point lead into a 15-point halftime deficit.

That lull rolled over into the third quarter, with Arkansas not scoring its first offensive touchdown until there were 33 seconds remaining in the period. That dormant stretch for the offense ended up being the deciding factor in a surprisingly close game. The Razorbacks just had too big of a mountain to climb.

Blown coverages spoil solid outing from Hogs' defense

Arkansas led 6-0 late in the first quarter, but a busted coverage from Malik Chavis allowed Jalen Milroe to find Kobe Prentice wide open for a 79-yard score. In the second quarter, Milroe was again exposed the middle of the field, finding a wide open Amari Niblak for a touchdown.

That play alone felt like a breaking point for the entire Arkansas team, but the Razorbacks defense responded and only gave up three points in the second half. At one point, Arkansas forced Alabama into three-straight three-and-outs.

More: Four Arkansas football starters, including Rocket Sanders, out versus Alabama

The Hogs did all this without Dwight McGlothern, Chris Paul Jr, Jaylon Braxton and Cameron Ball. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams continues to look like a tremendous hire.

No trust in the offensive line

It's evident that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has lost all faith in his big men up front.

Arkansas declined to go for it on two fourth-and-inches situations in the first half, and the Razorbacks were scared to dial up long-developing passing plays. That logic came with good reason, as Jefferson was sacked four times and never looked comfortable in the pocket, only passing for 154 yards.

For another week — and all season — the Arkansas offensive line is the defining storyline of an under-achieving offense. The road gets easier from here, but the Hogs won't start winning without improved play from this unit.

Landon Jackson has standout performance

The biggest bright spot of the Arkansas performance was Jackson, who registered 3.5 sacks and 11 total tackles.

Jackson was a dominant force coming off the edge and had his best game of the season against the Crimson Tide.

