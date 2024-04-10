Arkansas fans react to idea of John Calipari becoming Hoop Hogs head coach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After former Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari said goodbye to fans on Tuesday, Hog fans are hoping to hear good news from the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Calipari coming to Arkansas has been the talk of the town with Arkansas fans for the past few days.

“It was certainly unexpected. I hope not to go blind by the announcement, the same thing as the eclipse, but it did catch me off guard,” Paul Bentley said.

Calipari posts video to social media, says it’s ‘time to step away’ from Kentucky

Bentley said he is hoping he will bring in players the team needs.

“First thing he needs to do is build a roster,” Bentley said.

Dawson Ramsey said he also hopes the big-time news will bring big-time players.

“It was not on my first radar for coaches’ but obviously I’m okay, because he is a winner, and I want to win,” Ramsey said.

Musselman leaves Arkansas for USC, began efforts to seek new employment as early as summer of 2023 according to sources

Knowing that the name of John Calipari brings a lot of weight.

“I think we’ll get winning pretty quickly, I think he’ll attract big players from the portal,” Ramsey said.

The excitement has fans ready for the team to bounce back with Calipari.

“I’m hoping we will pick back right up where we left off two years ago, back to winning, back to making deep runs in the tournament,” Ramsey said.

Sources: Arkansas Razorbacks zero in on Kentucky’s John Calipari as new men’s basketball coach

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a release from the University of Arkansas System said a special meeting of the Board of Trustees would be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The stated purpose of the meeting was “to consider a salary in excess of line item maximum for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.