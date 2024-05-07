Arkansas basketball transfer Layden Blocker headed to Chicago

Layden Blocker was one of three former Arkansas basketball players under Eric Musselman to announce a new home for himself Monday.

Blocker is headed to Chicago after committing to DePaul and former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann. He announced the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Monday afternoon.

A former four-star recruit from Little Rock who played his final two years in high school at Sunrise Academy in Kansas, Blocker committed to Arkansas in 2022. He had an inconsistent role with the Razorbacks last season, starting five of 27 games and averaging 3.7 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. Blocker entered the transfer portal following Arkansas’ season-ending loss to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament last March.

Blocker joined Devo Davis and Denijay Harris among former Musselman players to announce their commitments to new programs Monday. Davis announced his commitment to Oklahoma State while Harris announced his return to Southern Miss. Harris played three seasons at Southern Miss before transferring to Arkansas in July 2023.

