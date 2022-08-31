College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Saturday
The Dawgs are BACK! Oregon preview plus former UGA WR Rhett McGowan joins the show...
Here is a look at the best players to look out for during one of the best College Football opening weekend games.
The college football season will kick off with a bang in Week 1. A look at the 10 best games that will start the 2022 campaign.
Three Big Ten teams have a win or loss in the record books in 2022. After two games last week, here's our week one Big Ten power rankings.
Maher, Jake McQuaide, and C.J. Goodwin will be brought back; the club is temporarily making room on the 53-man roster for injured players. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Washington vs Kent State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Saturday, September 3
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!Hear from Oregon State running backs coach AJ Steward, quarterback Chance Nolan, and tight end Luke Musgrave as the trio talk the Boise State game week ...
The OHSAA rules a big, viral hit against St. Xavier by Ohio State commit Malik Hartford of Lakota West Aug. 19 wasn't targeting. Here's why.
Michigan vs Colorado State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Tennessee football opens Josh Heupel's second season in Knoxville against Ball State on Thursday at Neyland Stadium. Here's a scouting report.
The Packers are releasing rookie left tackle Caleb Jones during final roster cuts. Will he make it back to the practice squad?
Toledo vs LIU game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.