Arizona State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Aug 26 OPEN DATE
Aug 31 Southern Utah
Sept 9 Oklahoma State
Sept 16 Fresno State
Sept 23 USC
Sept 30 at Cal
Oct 7 Colorado
Oct 14 OPEN DATE
Oct 21 at Washington
Oct 28 Washington State
Nov 4 at Utah
Nov 11 at UCLA
Nov 18 Oregon
Nov 25 Arizona
Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Sun Devils miss from the Pac-12 slate?
In the past it would be a bad break to miss Oregon State from the Pac-12 slate. Arizona State will take that this year – the Beavers should be even stronger – but not getting to play Stanford hurts. Unless there’s a quick turnaround, that was a very, very winnable game.
Arizona State Football Schedule What Really Matters
There’s time to ease into the slate. Sort of.
The first four games are at home, but Oklahoma State, Fresno State, and the Pac-12 opener against USC are hardly going to be easy. The Sun Devils have to pull off one of those. That start means there are only four games on the road, and one of them is a 50/50 date with Cal.
There’s a week off to gear up before going on a second half run of three road games in four weeks.
Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
It’s not awful as long as Arizona State can do more to own home.
The program is in a rebuild, but that doesn’t mean it can’t pull off a win or two like it did against Washington last season. With just the one road game before October 21st, there’s a chance to bank enough wins to make a bowl season a possibility.
However, at Washington, Washington State, at Utah, at UCLA, Oregon, and that’s all before closing out against Arizona, The team had better have at least four wins before the midseason or there’s a huge problem.
