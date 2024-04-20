Arizona night golf league debut features $1 million hole-in-one contest

Grass Clippings Rolling Hills has had a smashing debut as the go-to destination for night golf in Arizona.

This week, the golf course debuted the Grass Clippings Open, a two-day, high-stakes par 3 tournament that concludes under the lights Saturday night with a live stream on Youtube and a $1 million prize for a hole-in-one on the 18th hole.

The live stream will be from 6-9 p.m. Arizona time (9 p.m. to midnight ET) on the Bleacher Report YouTube channel.

There are 75 two-person teams competing for a $100,000 purse in a no-stroke, scramble, low-gross format at the City of Tempe golf course, Arizona’s first fully lit 18-hole golf course, which officially debuted night golf on Dec. 1, 2023.

The festivities also feature concerts, with Easton Corbin headlining the Friday show and LANCO headlining Saturday night.

The teams competing consist of 20 “franchise” teams, 18 teams who had to first survive qualifying and 13 sponsor exemptions. Future events will have spots reserved for past champions.

The live stream can also be found on the Bleacher Report website and app.

