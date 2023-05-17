Arizona Coyotes' relocation speculation swirls after rejected Tempe arena deal

Could the Arizona Coyotes relocate after their new arena was rejected by Tempe voters? Speculation is running rampant.

The Houston Coyotes? Kansas City Coyotes? Salt Lake City Coyotes? Milwaukee Coyotes? Atlanta Coyotes? Quebec City Coyotes?

Arizona Coyotes' relocation speculation is swirling on social media after voters in Tempe rejected a new arena deal for the NHL franchise in the city during an election Tuesday by shooting down Propositions 301, 302 and 303.

After NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement saying that "we are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward," Twitter chatter immediately turned to possible cities where Arizona's NHL team could relocate.

And there were a lot of familiar names in the speculation, including Houston and Kansas City, as well as other cities.

Could the Coyotes be done in Arizona after voters rejected the new arena? What could be next for the team? Could the team really move? Where could it relocate?

Arizona Coyotes relocation speculation after rejected Tempe arena deal:

Options the league is exploring for the Coyotes includes this coming season. Chance the #Yotes have already played their final game in the desert. #NHL — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 17, 2023

Friedman on 32TP believes it is likely Houston, Salt Lake City, Sacramento or Kansas City if the Coyotes relocate. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 17, 2023

#Yotes fans which city would you like the team to relocate too (Eastern Edition) — HSBU Podcast Hockey (@BackupsHockey) May 17, 2023

#Yotes fans which city would you like the team to relocate too (Western Edition) — HSBU Podcast Hockey (@BackupsHockey) May 17, 2023

Many things to consider related to the @ArizonaCoyotes news. 1) Could Suns owner Mat Ishbia have interest in buying the Yotes and moving them downtown? This might be ideal. Although, the building would obviously need a hockey reno. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 17, 2023

ranking of where the Coyotes should relocate to:



Hamilton, Ontario — thomas (@sludgewilliams) May 17, 2023

My personal rankings for Coyotes relocation options:



1) Milwaukee

2) Kansas City

3) Houston

4) Salt Lake City — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) May 17, 2023

Friedman on TJMS talking possible Coyotes relocation: “I had a couple of people reach out and say you didn’t mention Portland, you should mention Oklahoma City”.



FYI: There was a Roller Hockey International team called the Oklahoma Coyotes in the 90’s, so nickname would fit. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 17, 2023

Curious markets for a Coyotes relocation:



KC

Milwaukee

Houston

Portland

Salt Lake City — Joe Bouley (@JoeBou15) May 17, 2023

I have to imagine that there’s a backup plan for Coyotes to remain in Arizona, but if you’re ranking next cities Houston has to be at the top of list given market size (largest untapped US market) and prospect of online sportsbook licenses for Texas pro sports teams by 2025. — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 17, 2023

Get used to hearing "Houston Coyotes"? https://t.co/Cmw7IgYyo5 — 506 Sports (@506sports) May 17, 2023

hmm I wonder what sports-crazed city has a great downtown arena the Coyotes could immediately occupy 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hbf30lKDXU — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) May 17, 2023

The Atlanta Coyotes has a nice ring to it



The @NotThrashers might be back 👀 pic.twitter.com/0VAnMlZ3a7 — Corey -C- Staniscia (@SportsLobbyist) May 17, 2023

Nice work by the voters of Tempe here. These tax breaks for billionaire owners are always stupid. Where do the Coyotes end up moving to? Atlanta? Houston? Quebec City? https://t.co/3UDPlIgROd — Ayaz (@sahyder1) May 17, 2023

There's no way the Coyotes will recover from this. All eyes are on Houston & Atlanta now. https://t.co/2F3R8qSpL9 — NHL to Atlanta (@NHLtoAtlanta) May 17, 2023

Attendance of the Quebec City Remparts’ last four home games:

18259

18259

17911

17416



Attendance of the Arizona Coyotes last 4 home games:

4600

4600

4600

4600



🤔 — Run it back forever™️ (@tmlfaninvan) May 17, 2023

This doesn’t sound good. Feel for Coyotes fans who could legitimately lose their team. If they do relocate, Québec City deserves another team. Kansas City or Wisconsin are the other places I think would be great hockey towns. https://t.co/QKATKI1v6S — Dave Seperson (@DaveSeperson) May 17, 2023

The NHL should move the Coyotes to Quebec, and find good ownership for the Nordiques. Fair is fair and that market loved their team. — Lowetide (@Lowetide) May 17, 2023

So where are the Coyotes moving to? Houston? Kansas City? Portland? Milwaukee? — BB (@HockeyByDaBay) May 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes' relocation speculation includes Houston, Kansas City