Arizona Cardinals slammed for attending Kyler Murray statue unveiling before NFL draft

A statue of Kyler Murray is unveiled before a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon, along with other Cardinals coaches, visited Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend to attend the unveiling of a statue of Kyler Murray.

It didn't sit well with one NFL writer, who slammed the organization in a story and on social media for the move.

Why would he slam them for attending a special moment for their franchise quarterback?

The Cardinals' brass should have been preparing for the NFL draft which starts Thursday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio contended.

Florio wrote in a story: "And while I’ll generally defer to the personal time-management decisions made by those who have been hired to handle the most important jobs for a pro football organization, perception can become reality — especially at a time when the reality isn’t good. Given the massive rebuild the Cardinals are facing, Ossenfort and Gannon skipping town for a trip to Norman doesn’t create the best perception as to whether they’re doing everything they possibly can to make the best possible decisions as they prepare to use or trade the eight picks the Cardinals have in the 2023 draft, starting with No. 3 overall."

Florio tweeted from his Pro Football Talk account:

Just five days from the start of a draft that will be critical to the short- and long-term interests of the team, Cardinals G.M. Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon take a break to attend the Kyler Murray statue unveiling in Oklahoma. https://t.co/vxwUuK09v4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2023

If you truly think the best coaches and General Managers in the NFL didn't spend all day Saturday getting ready for the draft with minimal or no distractions, you don't know how the NFL operates. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2023

If your favorite team finds itself among the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL, do you demand better from the team -- or do you circle the wagons and attack anyone who points out that things aren't going very well? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2023

Florio's criticism of the Cardinals was met with a lot of criticism on social media:

The Cardinals (rightfully so) have been on the wrong side of the news for the last year, but this is Mike Florio at his finest.



Joke of an article. https://t.co/8oj6h5RHuA — Ryan Sanudo (@sanudo_ry) April 24, 2023

If Ossenfort and Gannon didn't go to the event, I imagine the headline would have been "Cardinals Brass a No-Show at Event Honoring Murray." https://t.co/w4g5P4Vn5G — The Cardinal Rule (@jokomo13) April 23, 2023

At this point, the only one you're trying to convince is yourself. https://t.co/pqtoZJ5t1a — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) April 24, 2023

Except you aren't pointing out things not going well. You're nitpicking and trying to make a story out of nothing. https://t.co/XJjsqrlxcU — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) April 24, 2023

This is a garbage headline and take. — Mike Dupree (@Dupree) April 23, 2023

That is an extremely lazy take. There is nothing more important to this new regime and the organization’s short and long term success than their relationship with Murray and getting him to be all-in. — Justin Casey (@justinc32) April 23, 2023

I get the new regime hasn’t yet earned the benefit of the doubt, but taking a half day to support their QB and catch OU’s spring game isn’t controversial in the least. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) April 23, 2023

I'm gonna speculate that if they DID NOT attend, you'd be ripping them for that because it would show they aren't 'building a good relationship' w/ Kyler.



Also, are Monti/Gannon allowed to sleep? Eat? Exercise? Spend time w/ their families?



Or ALL DRAFT, ALL THE TIME — Murdock (@B_Murdock1320) April 23, 2023

In support of their most important player this was absolutely the right thing for the Staff to do. It’s a big day for Kyler and to have his new GM, Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator & QB Coach in attendance tells him how they feel about him. — Cards Fan 8 (@CardsFan_8) April 23, 2023

Awful take. We get you hate the Cardinals. Find a new hobby. — Arizona Armchair GM (@AZ_ArmchairGM) April 23, 2023

Ah yes, I forgot that supporting your QB is a bad thing.



They should definitely care more about perception from precious PFT. — 🏀 rob ☀ (@sh0w_must_g0_0n) April 23, 2023

Florio backs up comments in Arizona sports interview

Florio interestingly appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Monday to discuss the Cardinals and was asked about his criticism of the Cardinals attending the Murray statue unveiling.

“Maybe it’s generational, maybe I’m just talking to the older guard, but some people I talked to were happy that this happened because it’s all one big competition,” Florio told The Bickley and Marotta Show. “And the people who were locked in all weekend long looking at fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round prospects and studying film … they just kind of smile and nod when they hear something like this because it’s all about the commitment you’re willing to put in.”

What do you think: Should the Cardinals have skipped Murray's statue unveiling and spent more time on draft prep?

