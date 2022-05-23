Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not attend OTAs

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not attend the team’s OTAs this week, as the two sides are trying to work out a new contract.

Adam Schefter reported the news on Monday morning:

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected. All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2022

The organization made the decision to pick up Murray’s fifth-year option at the end of April, in a move that was largely expected. That keeps the quarterback in Arizona for the next two seasons. The team also added wide receiver Marquise Brown via a trade on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, in a move that reunites Murray with one of his college wide receivers.

So it would appear that the organization is trying to put the structure in place to retain Murray on a long-term deal.

But this has been a somewhat rocky off-season between the quarterback and his team. Murray removed all references to the Cardinals from social media in the weeks prior to the Super Bowl, leading to rampant speculation about his future with the team. But the quarterback tamped down that speculation in April with this post on Twitter:

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

While his decision to not attend OTAs this week might lead to even more speculation, the signs are there that both Murray and the Cardinals want to work out an extension sooner rather than later.