Jay Wright's March Madness prediction? Arizona basketball to 2024 Final Four in Glendale

Arizona basketball is an NCAA Tournament staple, but the Wildcats haven't been to the Final Four since its March Madness run in 2001.

That will change this year according to CBS analysts Jay Wright and Seth Davis. Both picked Arizona to reach the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, following the NCAA selection show Sunday.

Wright, the former Villanova coach, believes the Wildcats, who earned a No. 2 seed in the West Region and will play Long Beach State (21-14) on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament's first round in Salt Lake City, got favorable matchups.

"They have a good path, with North Carolina at the top of the bracket (as the No. 1 seed)," Wright said.

Can Arizona reach 2024 Final Four in Glendale?

If the Wildcats win their first three NCAA Tournament games in March Madness, they would play top-seeded North Carolina in the Elite Eight if top seeds prevail. A Sweet 16 matchup with No. 3 seed Baylor would be before that.

Arizona (No. 6) outranks North Carolina (No. 9) in KenPom.com's rankings. The Wildcats (No. 4) are also higher than UNC (No. 8) in the NET rankings.

Arizona has lost two of its last three games, including a Pac-12 tournament semifinal loss to Oregon, but CBS analyst Clark Kellogg referred to those games as "bumps" and lauded Arizona's "dynamic" offense and overall size. Kellogg did not pick the Wildcats to reach the Final Four, however.

The Wildcats have earned a top-two NCAA Tournament seed in each of coach Tommy Lloyd’s seasons as coach. They lost as a No. 1 seed to Houston in the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Last season, Arizona was upset as a No. 2 seed by No. 15 Princeton, 59-55, in the first round.

Arizona is making its 38th NCAA Tournament appearance overall. Its lone national title came under Lute Olsen in 1997.

