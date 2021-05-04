Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Clouds hang over Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    Clouds hang over Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, arrives at third for a triple ahead of the tag from New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    4/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, arrives at third for a triple ahead of the tag from New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    5/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is out at second as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor turns the double play during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    6/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is out at second as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor turns the double play during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets' Kevin Pillar (11) arrives home after hitting a two-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    7/7

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets' Kevin Pillar (11) arrives home after hitting a two-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Clouds hang over Busch Stadium as the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, arrives at third for a triple ahead of the tag from New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is out at second as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor turns the double play during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets' Kevin Pillar (11) arrives home after hitting a two-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID SOLOMON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win.

The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment.

“Thank God a pitch wasn't in mid-flight or a ball wasn't going in the air for a flyball or something like that to end the game," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “I have no explanation for it.”

When play resumed, reliever Alex Reyes walked Pete Alonso before retiring Dominic Smith on a flyball for the final out.

After the game, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position this season, a trouble spot last year as well when Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns.

Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts for the Mets, including $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” acting general manager Zack Scott said. “It’s not about 23 games of results.

“We just felt like the players needed a different level of support and maybe some different skills brought into the mix.”

Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader homered to back Wainwright's first win of the season. Four Cardinals relievers combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings.

Wainwright (1-3) had been out because of virus contact tracing. He fell behind 5-2 in the third inning, but didn't give up any more runs before leaving with two outs in the sixth.

“The boys just picked me up tonight,” Wainwright said. “It was a huge win for our team. They did it because I did not. I was terrible.”

Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Reyes worked around a pair of walks in the ninth to earn his eighth save — he has not allowed an earned run in 14 1/3 innings this season.

Joey Lucchesi (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings after being recalled from the Mets' alternate training site to make the start. He has not pitched into the fourth inning in any of his three starts this season.

“It’s a little different for me,” Lucchesi said. “Usually once the season starts you get that fifth day start. I’m just trying my best to adapt to it. I don’t want to give any excuses.”

Smith drove in a run on a groundout and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer to put the Mets up in the third.

Arenado answered with a three-run drive in the bottom half to make it 5-all. His fifth home run of the season landed in the left-field bullpen. Paul DeJong and Tyler O’Neill followed with doubles to put St. Louis ahead.

“There' s just no quit in this group,” Arenado said. “We just competed our butts off and that was it. Waino gave us everything he had.”

Bader hit a 450-foot home run to the left field bleachers, a solo drive that made it 2-all in the second. He connected a day after hitting his first homer of the season.

Tommy Edman led off the first inning with a triple and scored on Dylan Carlson’s sacrifice fly.

Wainwright hit Tomás Nido in the elbow with the bases loaded to tie it in the second. Two batters later, Jeff McNeil walked to put the Mets up 2-1.

BIG NUMBER

Wainwright reached 1,000 strikeouts at the current Busch Stadium when he fanned Smith in the second inning. Wainwright is the first Cardinals pitcher to have 1,000 strikeouts at a home ballpark and 24th in major league history to accomplish the feat.

“I've just been really blessed to play here my whole career,” Wainwright said. “It just doesn't happen very often anymore.”

STARTERS ACTIVATED

Mets: LHP Daniel Zamora was optioned to the alternate training site to make room for Lucchesi.

Cardinals: OF Austin Dean was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Wainwright.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Edwin Díaz said he was feeling better after experiencing back tightness in his outing Sunday night against Philadelphia.

“I went out, I threw, I feel much better,” Díaz said through an interpreter. “I feel like I have more power. I’m able to finish my pitches when I’m throwing so it does look good for tomorrow or the next day.”

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina continues to recover from a strained tendon in his right foot. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Molina will be re-evaluated in the next few days to determine when he can return to baseball activities.

UP NEXT

The Mets send RHP Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51 ERA) to the mound. deGrom’s 59 strikeouts are tied with Nolan Ryan for the most all-time through a pitcher’s first five starts. The Cardinals plan to counter with RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA), who needs to be added to the active roster after having been optioned out on April 28.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Phillies LHP Alvarado suspended 3 games for dustup with Mets

    Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado was suspended three games Sunday by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the New York Mets. Alvarado also was fined an undisclosed amount, as were Mets outfielder Dominic Smith and pitcher Miguel Castro for their roles in two heated exchanges Friday night in Philadelphia. The announcement was made by Michael Hill, baseball's chief disciplinarian as Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations.

  • Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

    Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night. Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

  • New Investor? Buy These 2 Rock-Solid Stalwarts for Safety and Dividends

    Boredom also could have played a role; in the middle of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, trading stocks may have inadvertently become a new pastime for many looking to make money on the market. If you are a new investor and aren't sure which stocks you should start your portfolio with, there are two that won't steer you wrong: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Drugmaker Eli Lilly is a great stock for beginners.

  • Arenado's clutch bash | FastCast

    Nolan Arenado rockets a three-run game-tying homer, plus JT Realmuto demolishes a smash to the upper-deck on this edition of FastCast

  • CG: NYM@STL - 5/3/21

    Condensed Game: Nolan Arenado clubbed a clutch three-run homer and Harrison Bader hit a solo smash to lead the Cardinals to a 6-5 win

  • Cubs vs. Dodgers postponed Monday, rescheduled as doubleheader

    In the calm before the forecasted storm, Mondays game between the Cubs and Dodgers was postponed.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • Tom Wilson with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

    Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 05/03/2021

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to Sell Song Catalog to Hipgnosis for Upwards of $140 Million

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers are selling their song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs for upwards of $140 million, sources confirm to Variety, making them the latest heritage artist to benefit from the intellectual property gold rush that has seen Bob Dylan sell his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing for more than $300 million and Stevie […]

  • Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News retract reports on FBI Giuliani briefing

    The New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC News issued corrections on Saturday to clarify that Rudy Giuliani did not receive advance warning from the FBI that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign. Why it matters: The corrections, which follow extensive reporting from the outlets to outline Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, come after federal investigators searched Giuliani's apartment last week as part of a probe on whether his Ukraine lobbying on behalf of former President Trump broke federal law.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: "An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation," read the Post's correction. "That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed. This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings."According to CNN, NBC said its story "was based on a source familiar with the matter, but a second source now says the briefing was only prepared for Giuliani and not delivered to him, in part over concerns it might complicate the criminal investigation of Giuliani."The backdrop: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence found that Putin "had purview over" the activities of Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, a former associate of Giuliani — which included the two men meeting to discuss Biden's and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine. The FBI was made aware in late 2019 that Giuliani "was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at circulating falsehoods intended to damage President Biden politically ahead of last year’s election," per the Post, which first reported the story.Giuliani denied any wrongdoing in a statement and argued the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” from the Justice Department, per the Times.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis: Instant analysis

    A peek into the new Mets organization makes the late night firings of hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant, Tom Slater, less surprising at second glance.

  • Henry Kissinger has warned of the doomsday potential of the weapons US-China possess as relations between the 2 superpowers worsen

    "For the first time in human history, humanity has the capacity to extinguish itself in a finite period of time," Kissinger said.

  • Nolan Arenado

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Ryan O'Reilly with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan O'Reilly (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 05/03/2021

  • a Goalie Save from St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks

    (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goalie Save from St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks, 05/03/2021

  • Sam Burns claims first PGA TOUR title at 2021 Valspar Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns fired a 3-under 68 to finish 17-under par for the tournament and claim his first PGA TOUR victory by three shots.

  • Sam Burns earns first PGA Tour win in impressive fashion at Valspar Championship

    Sam Burns earned his first PGA Tour win in his 76th career start Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

  • Giants' Saquon Barkley injury update: Joe Judge speaks on return timetable

    Giants head coach Joe Judge received a couple of questions about star running back Saquon Barkley's injury recovery Monday on WFAN's Carton & Evan.

  • Kurt Busch surprises birthday winner Kyle Busch with full mariachi band

    When Kyle Busch pulled into Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway after his Buschy McBusch Race 400 win on Sunday afternoon, little did he know the party had yet to begin. Not only did the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver notch his first victory of the season — and first with new crew chief […]

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 to lead Rockets past Bucks, snaps LeBron James record

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.