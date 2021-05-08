Area Sports Roundup, May 7

May 8—ConVal baseball falls to Hollis-Brookline

PETERBOROUGH — After a solid two innings to start the game, the wheels fell off for the ConVal baseball team in a 16-3, 5-inning loss to Hollis-Brookline Friday in Peterborough.

Hollis scored 11 runs in the third inning.

Brady Carpentiere got the start and "did his job pitching to ground balls," said head coach Matt Harris. "We just didn't make the mental plays."

Owen McGuire went 1-1 at the plate with two runs scored an a hit by pitch. Sam Scheinblum went 2-2 with a double and an RBI.

ConVal next hosts Pelham Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

ConVal softball falls late to Hollis-Brookline

PETERBOROUGH — A late-inning explosion pushed Hollis-Brookline softball over ConVal, 7-1, Friday in Peterborough.

Tied 1-1 heading into the fifth inning, Hollis scored six late runs on ConVal's Lily Mandel to get the win.

"[Hollis] came to play tonight," said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton.

Hinton said she would have put another pitcher in once Hollis started hitting Mandel, but did not have another other pitchers available.

The Cougars only mustered two hits, a double from Sam Henderson and a single from Morgan Bemont.

Brianna Hutchinson had the lone RBI for ConVal.

ConVal's game against Souhegan, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed because of non-COVID- or weather-related issues. The Cougars next take the field against Pelham Wednesday in Peterborough.

KHS boys tennis finishes undefeated week

The Keene boys tennis team wrapped up a 4-0 week with another tight win Friday, 5-4 against Concord in Keene.

The Blackbirds took four of six singles, with Nick Walton, Dillon Rodgers, Max Santos and Sam Bergeron each winning their match.

Concord took two of three doubles, but Keene got the points they needed with Walton and Ethan Lewis earned the win at first doubles.

"The guys ground it out," said head coach Bill Hay. "Wasn't easy. ... Good atmosphere."

Keene moves to 5-4 on the season and travels to Lebanon Monday.

Keene girls tennis falls to Concord

CONCORD — The Keene girls tennis team fell to Concord, 8-1, Friday in Concord.

Nishitta Matta earned the lone point for the Blackbirds, an 8-6 win in first singles.

The Blackbirds next host Goffstown Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain baseball downs Newport

NEWPORT — The Fall Mountain baseball team crushed Newport, 21-5, Friday in Newport.

Mitch Cormier got the start for the Wildcats and went three innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits. Dominic Van Laere Nutting pitched in relief for the final four innings and only giving up two hits to earn the win.

Curtis Hosley had three hits and four RBI while Cormier had two hits and two RBI.

Lucas Gay, Hayden Chandler, Noah Blake, Lucas Roy Ryan Schadler and Noah Gutierrez also recorded hits for the Wildcats.

Fall Mountain next travels to Lebanon Monday for a 4 p.m. start.

FPU men's track takes fourth at NE10's

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University men's track & field team put together six All-Northeast-10 Conference performances — including four from freshmen — and 21 point-scoring performances Friday at the NE10 Championships, hosted by American International College.

Combined with a pair of point scorers from Thursday's limited action, the Ravens totaled 85 points on the way to a fourth-place finish, out of 11 teams.

Senior Antonio Rua claimed the NE10 Elite 24 Award, as the competitor with the highest cumulative grade-point average.

When all was said and done, the Ravens finished fourth with 85 points. Southern Connecticut State piled up 301.5 points to claim its fourth straight NE10 title. The Owls were followed by host AIC in second (175 points) and their cross-town rival, New Haven, in third (105).

Franklin Pierce's Donnelly Takes NE10 Title in 10k

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The women's NE10 Conference Track & Field Championships got underway with limited competition Friday, as the hammer throw and the 10k were conducted.

The Franklin Pierce University women's track & field program made the best of the abbreviated amount of competition, as graduate student Bethaney Donnelly brought home the NE10 title in the 10k. The NE10 Championships are being hosted by American International College.

Donnelly led wire-to-wire in the race and turned in a time of 39:11 to take first place by nine seconds. The victory put the Ravens out on the right foot in the NE10 Championships with 10 early points.

The women will compete in a full day of events Saturday to round out the NE10 Championships.

Other Scores:

Boys volleyball: Hollis 3, Keene 0 (from 5/6)

— For full roundup, visit sentinelsource.com