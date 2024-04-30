Area roundup: Pella girls tennis takes runner-up at home invite

Apr. 29—Girls Tennis

Lady Dutch take second at home invite

PELLA — The weather played nice enough for the Pella Girls Tennis Invitational to get mostly done on Saturday. Dowling would end up winning the team title with 170 points with Pella finishing runner-up with 140 points. Oskaloosa took fifth with 45 points while Pella Christian was sixth with 35 points.

In singles play, Pella's Emily Blom would take home second after falling to Columbus' Kate Holton 4-1, 4-0 in the final. Pella's Mallory Westerkamp and Oskaloosa's Ava Ridenour were set to play in the fifth place match before getting rained out while PC's Rachel Landferman was going to play for seventh.

Dowling would go one-two in doubles with Alloree Else/Lily VanDusseldorp taking home third. Pella's Bryn Higginbotham and Claire Smock were going to play for fifth before the rain while Osky's Hannah Nelson/Lexi Prather were set to play Pella Christian's Reagan De Vries/Addie Van Arendonk for seventh.

All three area teams will be in action again at Pella for the Little Hawkeye Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Chariton 5, Oskaloosa 1

OSKALOOSA — The Indians were tripped up by the Chargers of Chariton on Friday night at Drost Field.

Chariton held a 2-1 lead at the half but were able to add three insurance goals in the second half to hold off Oskaloosa.

Freshman Kale Van Wyk scored the lone goal for Osky off an assist from fellow freshman Ayden Plumb. Omar Garcia and Tyler Brockman split time in net and collected a total of 11 saves.

Oskaloosa (0-11) get a week off and then take a trip to Pella (5-7) next Monday at 7 p.m.

Knoxville 2, Pella Christian 1

KNOXVILLE — The Eagles and Panthers were locked in a close one at Ken Locke Stadium on Friday as Knoxville was able to top Pella Christian, 2-1.

Both sides found the back of the net in the first half but Knoxville would break the 1-1 tie in the second half and hold on for the win.

Camden Parker scored the lone tally for PC while Joseph Finnegan and Ezra Schmidt both scored for the Panthers.

Pella Christian (4-6) will head across town on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. to take on Pella (5-7).

Pella 2, Fort Madison 0

No. 3 ADM 1, Pella 0

PELLA — The Pella boys soccer team hosted their invitational on Saturday with a pair of tough games ending up with a split.

The Dutch started out slow in the first half against Fort Madison but picked it up in the second half with a pair of goals courtesy of Austin Bone and Carson Leathers to help finish off the 2-0 victory.

Next up were the third-ranked Tigers of ADM. The Dutch were looking for their second win over a ranked opponent on the week and played a very well-matched game. ADM scored in the final minute of the first half and it would prove to be the difference in the match. Pella had a couple of chances to answer back in the second half but would end up falling 1-0.

Pella (5-7) is back in action on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. when they host Pella Christian (4-6).

Girls Soccer

Pella Christian 2, Columbus/WMU 0

Burlington Notre Dame 4, Pella Christian 2

PELLA — The Pella Christian girls soccer team hosted a couple of games on Eagle Lane on Saturday ending up with a split against a couple of non-conference opponents.

The Eagles started with a solid 2-0 win over Columbus/WMU with a goal in each half by Esther Ford. Dani Roose only needed to make one save in the shutout win.

Burlington Notre Dame was up next with PC falling behind 1-0 in the first half before Ford scored again to tie things up and send it to penalty kicks. The Nikes would outscore the Eagles 3-1 in the kicks to leave with a 2-1 win.

Pella Christian (6-5) will make the short trip across town to face No. 3 (2A) Pella (7-2) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Pella, PC grab second and third at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE — Pella and Pella Christian were both competing at the Knoxville Invite at Pine Knolls Country Club on Saturday.

The Eagles ended up taking second place with a team score of 306 to finish second behind Knoxville's 284. Isaiah Breems led the way with a 73 to take fourth overall while Eliot Menninga was right behind in fifth with his round of 75. Cooper Spronk (78) and Landon Fransman (80) wrapped up the scoring while Deacon Branderhorst also shot an 80.

The Dutch finished right behind PC in third place with a score of 311. Cade McGinley shot a 75 to lead the way while Cole Floden (78), Kyler Besick (79) and AJ Hoekstra (79) followed closing behind.

Pella and Pella Christian both compete at Washington on Monday.

