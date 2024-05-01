Advertisement

All-Area High School Wrestling 2024: The Dalton Daily Citizen's All-Area Teams

Daniel Mayes, The Daily Citizen, Dalton, Ga.
·2 min read

Apr. 30—Wrestlers of the Year

Terra Burse, Southeast Whitfield: Girls 190 pound state champion; First girls state champion in Whitfield County history

Kristopher McGinnis, Murray County: Class 2A, 150 pound state champion

Olli Webb, Southeast Whitfield: Class 4A, 120 pound state champion; Region 7-4A champion; Class 4A Section A champion

Stryker Woods, Dalton: Class 5A, 150 pound state champion; 50-3 record with 43 pins; Region 7-5A champion; Class 5A Section A champion

All-Area Team

Adonnis Sanchez, Coahulla Creek: Second place in Class 3A, 106 pound

Brandon Locke, North Murray: Second place in Class 2A, 113 pound

Bryan Ruiz, Southeast Whitfield: Fourth place in Class 4A, 113 pound

Elijah Hardin, North Murray: Fourth place in Class 2A, 120 pound

Areli Celis, Southeast Whitfield: Fourth place in Class 4A, 126 pound

Todd Banks, Murray County: Third place in Class 2A, 126 pound

Zaedin Ausmus, Dalton: Third place in Class 5A, 132 pound

Erik Torres, Christian Heritage: Fifth place in Class A, 132 pound

Danny Lidy, Coahulla Creek: Third place in Class 3A, 138 pound

Caleb Blair, Murray County: Fourth place in Class 2A, 144 pound

Alex Overby, Dalton: Fourth place in Class 5A, 144 pound

Randal Sliger, Dalton: Second place in Class 5A, 157 pound

Daniel Soto, Northwest Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 175 pound

Tony Burnecke, Northwest Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 190 pound

Joseph Morales, Southeast Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 215 pound

Landon Phillips, Northwest Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 215 pound

Riley Souther, Dalton: Fourth place in Class 5A, 285 pound

Honorable Mention

Christian Heritage: Cooper Middleton

Coahulla Creek: Greg Christie, Preston Giles, Drake Goff, Jackson Lowery, Levi Lowery

Dalton: Junior Deharo, Nathen Hernandez, Dominick Parks, Nathen Ridley, Leon Roberson, Ezra Wingfield

Murray County: Brayden Thomason

North Murray: Blake Griffin, Cody Wheat

Northwest Whitfield: Abraham Hurd, Holden McCullough, Nicholas Ramirez, Ethan Williams

Southeast Whitfield: Brandon Tapia, Anthony Chacon