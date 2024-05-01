All-Area High School Wrestling 2024: The Dalton Daily Citizen's All-Area Teams
Apr. 30—Wrestlers of the Year
Terra Burse, Southeast Whitfield: Girls 190 pound state champion; First girls state champion in Whitfield County history
Kristopher McGinnis, Murray County: Class 2A, 150 pound state champion
Olli Webb, Southeast Whitfield: Class 4A, 120 pound state champion; Region 7-4A champion; Class 4A Section A champion
Stryker Woods, Dalton: Class 5A, 150 pound state champion; 50-3 record with 43 pins; Region 7-5A champion; Class 5A Section A champion
All-Area Team
Adonnis Sanchez, Coahulla Creek: Second place in Class 3A, 106 pound
Brandon Locke, North Murray: Second place in Class 2A, 113 pound
Bryan Ruiz, Southeast Whitfield: Fourth place in Class 4A, 113 pound
Elijah Hardin, North Murray: Fourth place in Class 2A, 120 pound
Areli Celis, Southeast Whitfield: Fourth place in Class 4A, 126 pound
Todd Banks, Murray County: Third place in Class 2A, 126 pound
Zaedin Ausmus, Dalton: Third place in Class 5A, 132 pound
Erik Torres, Christian Heritage: Fifth place in Class A, 132 pound
Danny Lidy, Coahulla Creek: Third place in Class 3A, 138 pound
Caleb Blair, Murray County: Fourth place in Class 2A, 144 pound
Alex Overby, Dalton: Fourth place in Class 5A, 144 pound
Randal Sliger, Dalton: Second place in Class 5A, 157 pound
Daniel Soto, Northwest Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 175 pound
Tony Burnecke, Northwest Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 190 pound
Joseph Morales, Southeast Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 215 pound
Landon Phillips, Northwest Whitfield: Fifth place in Class 4A, 215 pound
Riley Souther, Dalton: Fourth place in Class 5A, 285 pound
Honorable Mention
Christian Heritage: Cooper Middleton
Coahulla Creek: Greg Christie, Preston Giles, Drake Goff, Jackson Lowery, Levi Lowery
Dalton: Junior Deharo, Nathen Hernandez, Dominick Parks, Nathen Ridley, Leon Roberson, Ezra Wingfield
Murray County: Brayden Thomason
North Murray: Blake Griffin, Cody Wheat
Northwest Whitfield: Abraham Hurd, Holden McCullough, Nicholas Ramirez, Ethan Williams
Southeast Whitfield: Brandon Tapia, Anthony Chacon