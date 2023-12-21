Archbishop Williams High football turns to Landolfi family for coaching hire

The Landolfi brothers – two of the five anyway – are now in charge of the Archbishop Williams High football program.

Archies on Thursday announced the hiring of Mark Landolfi, a former Hanover assistant, as head coach, replacing Matt Reggiannini, whose contract was not renewed. Mark Landolfi will be assisted by younger brother Chris, the former Hanover head coach.

Chris Landolfi took a leave of absence from Hanover this past season to serve as offensive coordinator at Lawrence Academy, where his son Michael is a star senior quarterback. Michael Landolfi just announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has accepted Boston College's offer of a priority walk-on spot on the Eagles' roster for the 2024 season.

Assistant Brian Kelliher took over the reins and guided Hanover to a a runner-up finish in Div. 5. There was speculation that Chris Landolfi would return to guide the Hawks in 2024; instead he will serve as Mark's defensive coordinator at Archbishop Williams.

Four of the five Landolfi brothers were at Duxbury High on Thursday night for the opening game of the football season. From left, Mark Landolfi, Hanover's special teams coach; Matt Landolfi, Duxbury's head coach; Madison Landolfi; Matt's daughter, a cheerleader; Chris Landolfi, Hanover's head coach; and Brian Landolfi, a game official.

Matt Landolfi, brother to Mark and Chris, is the head coach at Duxbury, having just won a second straight Div. 4 Super Bowl.

Mark Landolfi and Chris Landolfi are both graduates of Archbishop Williams. The Bishops finished 5-6 this past season, which concluded with a fourth straight win over Cardinal Spellman in the Gravy Bowl Thanksgiving series.

This is the news release from the school:

Archbishop Williams High School announced today the hiring of alumni Mark Landolfi ’86 as Head Coach, and Chris Landolfi ’88 as Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator of the school’s Varsity football team.

They bring decades of coaching experience and impressive success to the Bishops’ program. Both star, mulit-sport athletes and proud members of the Athletic Hall of Fame, the Landolfis understand, value and strive to live out the school’s Mission, and are committed, to the highest degree, to creating a championship-level program with student-athletes who succeed on the field, in the classroom and their communities.

Chris coached at the college level and at Duxbury High School before the brothers joined forces to resurrect a struggling Hanover program. Over ten years with Hawks, they won 75% of their games, four league titles and one Super Bowl.

“We are most grateful to Coach Matt Reggiannini (Class of 2000) and his staff for their years of service to the AWHS football program. Our next chapter is upon us, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to bring Mark and Chris back home to AWHS,” said Dennis Duggan, AWHS President. “As former players under Hall of Fame Coaches Kevin MacDonald and Steve Aborn, Mark and Chris bring a unique perspective to our program and a burning desire to develop the best high school football team in our division,” he added.

When asked about returning to AWHS, the Landolfis had this to say, “It is truly our honor to come back to our High School to coach football, especially at a place where we had so many great experiences socially, academically, and athletically. Archies is a special place where you create lifetime bonds and friendships with faculty, coaches, and students. Our hope is to give our players the same experiences we had by coaching winning football and teaching important life lessons. To accomplish that, we will focus on building a winning culture on the field and in the classroom, and on attracting top Universities to recruit our student athletes."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Ex-Hanover assistant Mark Landolfi named new Archies football coach