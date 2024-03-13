Appel, Mayo lead South Dakota State past Denver 76-68 in Summit League title gameA to

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo each scored 16 points and South Dakota State defeated Denver 76-68 on Tuesday night to win the Summit League Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time.

The Jackrabbits built a 22-5 lead within the first 10 minutes. South Dakota State led 37-23 at halftime and pushed it to 23 with eight minutes left in regulation. Jaxon Brenchley and Pedro Lopez Sanvicente then hit 3-pointers for Denver and the Pioneers went on a 15-2 run to make it 65-53 with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Brenchley hit a 3-pointer, added one free throw on the next possession, then hit another 3 to get Denver within 67-62 with a minute left. The Jackrabbits made 7 of 8 free throws to win it.

William Kyle III had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (22-12) and Matt Mims and Kalen Garry each scored 11.

Brenchley finished with 20 points and Tommy Bruner, the nation's leading scorer at 24.2 points per game, had 17 for Denver (17-17). Bruner made only 1 of 9 3-pointers and was 7 for 21 overall. DeAndre Craig scored 12.

The Jackrabbits were 11 of 17 to start the game. Mayo made half the Jackrabbits' six 3s and scored 10 before the break. South Dakota State finished 9 of 23 from 3-point distance and Denver made 11 of 36.

South Dakota State won the Summit League championship for the seventh time in eight title-game appearances since 2012.

Denver has never played in the NCAA Tournament and was playing in a conference tournament championship game for just the second time.

