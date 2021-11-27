Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (9-2), Georgia Southern (3-8)

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Appalachian State doesn’t need anything about this game.

It doesn’t matter in terms of bowl games, it’s not about the Sun Belt title – it’s already in the championship next week against Louisiana – and it’s not like this is a big rivalry game.

Of course a ten-win regular season would be nice, but staying healthy for next week is the only goal here.

Georgia Southern might not be running the ball like normal, but there’s a little bit of a passing game, the defensive front can get into the backfield, and ….

Why Appalachian State Will Win

How much does Appalachian State care?

If it wants this game, it’s an easy blowout over a team with no consistent offensive punch whatsoever.

Georgia Southern is in a holding pattern until new head man Clay Helton can take over. Until then, the O has to prove it can get past 17 points – it only did that once over the last five games – and Appalachian State could put up 17 in the first quarter.

The Mountaineer offensive line is dominating, the defensive front lives in the backfield, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s the Senior Day aspect to this.

No, Appalachian State isn’t going to pull out all the stops, and it might give up a few late points as it tries to get as many seniors on the field as possible, but it’ll get up fast and have this put away in a hurry.

However, Georgia Southern will keep trying, it’ll keep pushing, and it’ll come up with a few late points.

Story continues

It’ll be a true go-through-the-motions win.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Lines

Appalachian State 38, Georgia Southern 13

Line: Appalachian State -24.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

