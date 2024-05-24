Reynolds running back Max Guest announced his commitment to Appalachian State football late Thursday night.

"First off I want to thank my family and friends for helping me make this decision, as well as Coach Laws, Coach Pike, and all the coaches at AC Reynolds for making me the player I am today!" Guest wrote on Instagram. "I also want to thank the coaches that took the time to recruit me and take a chance on me. That being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to Appalachian State University to continue my football career in the fall of 2025!!"

Guest has been a pivotal part of Reynolds' last two playoff runs. The Rockets reached the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs in 2023 while falling in the fourth round in 2022.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound tailback played only two games last season because of a right foot injury, finishing with 33 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. As a sophomore, he was named All-WNC first team after racking up 1,764 rushing with 25 touchdowns.

Guest will now turn his attention to his senior year and helping Reynolds make another deep playoff run.

Appalachian State is a member of the FBS Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers finished the 2023 season with a 9-5 record, including 6-2 in SBC games, and won the postseason Cure Bowl.

Zachary Huber is a high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News. Email him at zhuber@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @zacharyahuber. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times and Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Appalachian State football lands Reynolds running back Max Guest