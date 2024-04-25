Appalachian Banner Academy to hold golf tournament fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Banner Academy is preparing to host its first annual golf tournament.

The tournament will be held on May 11 at The Crossings Golf Club. The shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m.

Entrance into the game costs $75 per player. To register, click here.



Mikael Gouge, the Director of the Appalachian Banner Academy, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss their mission and the importance of this event.

