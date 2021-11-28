AP Top 25 poll: Michigan moves up to No. 2, Alabama drops to No. 4

Michigan has moved up to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Will the Wolverines make the same jump in the College Football Playoff rankings?

Following their resounding victory over rival Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan jumped up four places to No. 2, becoming the fourth team to move into that spot behind No. 1 Georgia in the past four weeks.

Georgia, of course, stayed atop the rankings by capping off its undefeated regular season with a blowout victory over Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, undefeated Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, moving past Alabama in the process.

Alabama needed quadruple-overtime to beat Auburn and keep its CFP hopes alive. As a result of the uneven performance, the Crimson Tide dropped to No. 4.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma State moved up two spots to No. 5 following its epic 37-33 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Cowboys are one spot ahead of No. 6 Notre Dame, which closed out the regular season at 11-1 with a win over Stanford.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Ohio State at No. 7, Ole Miss at No. 8, Baylor at No. 9 and Oregon at No. 10. Oklahoma State and Baylor will square off in the Big 12 title game next weekend. Oklahoma, following the loss to Oklahoma State, dropped from No. 10 to No. 13.

The second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night.

Here is the full AP Top 25: