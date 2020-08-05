Anybody can beat anybody in the NBA bubble, and the championship field is wide open

If we have learned anything from the first week of the NBA’s Orlando experiment, it is that there is no clear-cut championship favorite, at least not with less than two weeks remaining before the start of the playoffs.

The depleted Brooklyn Nets entered Tuesday’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks as 18.5-point underdogs and left with the league’s biggest upset in more than a quarter-century, evidence that anyone can beat anyone at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports Complex. Underdogs finished 5-1 on Tuesday (6-0 against the spread), the lone exception a Dallas Mavericks overtime victory against the Sacramento Kings. It remains to be seen whether this could still be the trend in a seven-game playoff series, but parity has ruled the day, and all of the title favorites appear rusty, vulnerable or both.

Just under two-thirds of the games played in Disney have come down to crunch time, with both teams within five points of each other in the final five minutes. By comparison, almost exactly half of all games played before the season was suspended fell under those same parameters. Granted, Orlando has been a small sample size, but this entire exercise is a small, eight-game sample size before the playoffs open on Aug. 18.

Look no further than Indiana Pacers wing T.J. Warren’s performance for proof that anyone can get hot with a restart. The Phoenix Suns unloaded Warren on Indiana for cash considerations last summer. He enjoyed a productive season for Indiana before the break, not unlike his final year in Phoenix, but he has averaged 40 points on 65/61/92 shooting splits in three games since, including a 53-point effort against a Philadelphia 76ers team that entered the bubble with a top-six defensive outfit and ranks dead last defensively inside it.

Yet, the Suns, who arrived last among 13 Western Conference teams invited to Walt Disney World, are among the only three undefeated teams left standing, along with Warren’s ever-middling Pacers and the defending champion Toronto Raptors, as wide a variety as you can find among the 22 teams still standing.

Only a winless Washington Wizards roster missing its three best players has looked overmatched. The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, also missing key players, are the only other teams still in search of a bubble victory, and six of their seven games have come down to the last two minutes, including a pair of overtimes.

Part of the parity can be credited to the NBA’s decision not to invite the league’s eight-worst teams (and Washington has made a case it should have been nine). The absence of a number of players who have either opted out completely, excused themselves from the bubble or suffered injuries also plays a factor. And home-court advantage has been eradicated entirely, unless you believe in the power of virtual fans.

But much of the competitive balance can be attributed to the fact that this is essentially a whole new season, one that comes with its own chemistry issues, conditioning questions and commitment level.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis totaled just 14 points on 2-for-7 shooting and six rebounds over 35 minutes in a blowout loss to the Raptors on Saturday. Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet torched the Lakers to the combined tune of 46 points, 19 rebounds and 17 assists, and a Lakers team missing veteran guards Avery Bradley (opt-out) and Rajon Rondo (thumb) looked nothing like a title favorite. If anything, the Raptors looked the part, proof perhaps that coaching, chemistry and continuity are key factors in Orlando.

Then, Davis responded with 42 points (13-28 FG) and 12 rebounds in a decisive win against two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz two days later, clinching the West’s No. 1 seed for the Lakers. How much of what we have seen is tangible evidence of what could come in the playoffs? Will teams be able to simply turn up the volume after four months off and eight tune-up games?

