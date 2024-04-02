Anthony Volpe stays red-hot, Luis Gil cruises Yankees past Diamondbacks for fifth straight win

The Yankees won their fifth straight game as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night at Chase Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- After falling behind in three of their first four games this season, the Yanks offense jumped on Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson early in this one. Oswaldo Cabrera drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single, and he came in to score just a few pitches later on a Gleyber Torres double.

Torres had a bit of a quiet series in Houston, but he finished 2-for-5 in this one, while Cabrera continued his scorching hot start to the season reaching base for the fourth time in five games.

- An inning later, Anthony Volpe drove in New York's third run with an RBI single of his own, and he scored thanks to some shoddy Arizona defense on an Austin Wells sacrifice fly. The youngster stayed scorching hot and showed no ill effects in his return from a stomach ache, recording his first-career four hit game.

- Making his first start of the season, Luis Gil was terrific for the Yanks after they handed him the early lead. The righty fell one out away from recording his second career win, but he allowed just one run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly and struck out six over 4.2 innings of work. Gil did walk three batters on the night, but he was otherwise excellent and touched 100 mph numerous times.

- One of the guys Gil beat out for the final rotation spot, Luke Weaver, worked in relief of him and he started off on a strong note before running out of steam. The righty snapped New York's bullpens scoreless streak after allowing a run in his second inning of work, but he was able to escape a bases loaded jam without further damage.

- With the bullpen extremely shorthanded after being overworked in the Houston series, Aaron Boone turned to left-hander Victor Gonzalez to secure just the second save of his career, and he was able to do so by working around a ground-rule double.

- Juan Soto was held in check for the first time this season, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but he did reach base twice with a pair of walks.

MVP of the Game

Volpe stayed hot offensively, but Gil stepped up phenomenally for the Yanks in just his eighth start at the big-league level.

The 25-year-old will look to build off his encouraging first outing when he takes the mound again this weekend against the Blue Jays.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Yankees look to improve to 6-0 when they face-off with the Diamondbacks again on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m.

Nestor Cortes (0-1, 7.20 ERA) looks to rebound from a rough Opening Day start against ace right-hander Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.80 ERA).