Anthony Rizzo can't resist shot at Astros while guessing pitches mic'd up on ESPN

Angry interviews aren’t the only way MLB players are making their thoughts on the Houston Astros known in spring training.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and teammate Kris Bryant, let ESPN mic him up for a plate appearance during Monday’s spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels. It was an entertaining experience watching a veteran MLB slugger go through the mental work of an at-bat.

That included the guesswork of what pitch was coming next. When Rizzo couldn’t figure out what was coming, he threw out an obvious joke at the Astros’ expense.

Anthony Rizzo makes an Astros joke

"I'm doing some math in my head about where he is going to throw. ... Someone bang for me."



—@ARizzo44 went there pic.twitter.com/m4GOqb8NxL — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2020

“I have no idea. I wish I knew. Someone bang for me,” Rizzo said.

Something tells us that Rizzo won’t be the only hitter to make that joke at the plate this year.

Rizzo ended up reaching base one pitch later thanks to a beautiful piece of hitting.

"Feeling a heater right here because I've only seen one today from him." @ARizzo44 called it. pic.twitter.com/ebcRqr65RN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

Bryant also made a joke during his at-bat that could be interpreted as mocking the Astros, telling Angels catcher Jason Castro that he’s mic’d up and the broadcasters were “going to tell me everything.” Of course, he could have easily made that joke without the context of the Astros using a camera to relay pitch signs.

Trevor Bauer takes another shot at Astros

The Cubs aren’t the only NL Central team mocking the Astros in spring training. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, well-known for his loathing of the Astros, opted for a more demonstrative performance.

Reds infielder Derek Dietrich said in an interview that Bauer deliberately told Dodgers bench bat Matt Beaty what pitch was coming in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game. Beaty flew out on the first pitch from Bauer.

Straight from Derek Dietrich: @BauerOutage was intentionally telling Matt Beaty what pitch was coming in that 4th-inning plate appearance.#RedsST🌵⚾ | @JimDayTV pic.twitter.com/HlqFHZaZWN — FOX Sports Cincinnati (@FOXSportsCincy) March 2, 2020

So that’s where we are in the reception of the Astros following an offseason of complete disgrace.

Mostly past the sniping and calls for bigger punishments for the team’s players, now onto on-field jokes. We’ll see if the deliberate plunkings start picking up when the regular season begins.

Anthony Rizzo probably isn't the only one making this joke. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

